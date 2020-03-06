COLUMNIST: A poor way to measure poverty

The Census Bureau recently solicited advice on ways to develop more accurate measurements of poverty--a much-needed change.

Year after year, the Bureau reports that more than 30 million Americans live in poverty. Yet it is widely acknowledged that the way government measures poverty is deeply flawed.

The question is: What does it mean to be poor in the U.S.?

According to the government's data, the average American family or single person identified as poor by Census lives in an air-conditioned, uncrowded house or apartment that is in good repair. They have a car or truck. (Indeed, 43 percent of poor families own two or more cars.) Their home has at least one widescreen TV connected to cable, satellite or streaming service, a computer or tablet with Internet connection, and a smartphone. (Some 82 percent of poor families have one or more smartphones.)

By their own report, the average poor family had enough food to eat throughout the prior year. No family member went hungry for even a single day due to a lack of money for food. They have health insurance (either public or private) and were able to get all "necessary medical care and prescription medication" when needed.

None of this matches the public perception of poverty. Images of dilapidated trailer homes or drug-infested neighborhoods full of boarded-up buildings, are a staple of media poverty reports. These conditions are real, and we should be concerned about people who live in them. But they are not the norm for poor Americans.

The lives of the poor are not a stroll down Easy Street; their finances are often uncertain and they strain to make ends meet. But the average living conditions among the government-defined poor are well removed from "poverty" as the term is ordinarily understood.

Why the disconnect between how the poor actually live and the routine Census claims of widespread poverty? Take for example its consistent report that one in six children are poor. Government spends over $220 billion on cash, food and housing aid for low-income families with children. This is 21/2 times the amount needed to eliminate all child poverty in the nation. How can so many children remain poor?

The answer lies in the methods Census deploys to measure poverty. It defines a family as poor if its "money income" lies below the poverty income thresholds ($25,926 for a family of four in 2019). But "money income" excludes nearly all the benefits provided by means-tested welfare programs including food stamps, the Women Infants and Children food program, Medicaid, housing aid, the Earned Income Tax Credit and the refundable Child Credit.

Accurate information is essential to crafting effective anti-poverty programs. Faulty surveys that ignore nearly all of the current welfare state exaggerate the extent and severity of financial deprivation in the nation. This is not helpful: it leads to a misdiagnosis of poverty, the misallocation of resources, and policies often irrelevant to the real problems facing society and the poor.

Robert Rector is a senior research fellow in domestic policy studies at The Heritage Foundation. Jamie Bryan Hall is a Heritage research fellow specializing in quantitative analysis.

