Coronavirus concerns prompt Bentonville Film Festival to move dates

The Bentonville Film Festival is moving from April to August due to travel restrictions and public health concerns regarding coronavirus.

The festival will take place August 5-8, according to a news release. The event was originally scheduled for April 29 to May 2.

The lineup of films for the festival is expected to be announced by June, according to the release.

Purchased passes will be moved to the new dates, according to the release.