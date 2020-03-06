Different worlds

Perhaps you heard the news that a Washington politician--the elected kind--stepped out of bounds and harassed a couple of Supreme Court justices recently. As if he doesn't believe in something called checks and balances, or doesn't care. He made threats, at a rally, to publicly pressure the judiciary, and his base cheered. The whole thing was caught on video. And shared on Twitter.

But you might not get the name of the politician right, at least not on first guess.

While The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN, and most other media outlets were covering Donald Trump's warning to Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ruth Bader Ginsburg--that they should recuse from "Trump-related cases"--it took some prodding, and the chief justice's anger, before most media sources reported about another rally just down the street at the Supreme Court building.

That one was sponsored by Planned Parenthood on Wednesday. But the major media all but ignored it.

At that rally, the minority leader in the U.S. Senate, Chuck Schumer (of the New York Schumers) threatened two justices by name. See the link above.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch, I want to tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," the gentleman from New York thundered. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

My, my, what caused the senator to call out these justices by their last names without honorific or title?

Answer: The most heated topic in American politics: Abortion.

A case originating in Louisiana--June Medical Services v. Russo--sits at the center of the latest scuffle. A state law passed there requires doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a local hospital. (Sound familiar?) Pro-life activists will be the first to admit that they'll take any wins, even incremental ones, toward ending abortion on demand. But the state senator in Louisiana behind this law is a Democrat, and a woman. She told National Review that the law is "common sense" and "a health standard law."

The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the law in September. We don't remember Chuck Schumer leading a rally in front of the Federal Building in New Orleans after that ruling, or saying that the judges should "pay the price."

Speaking of that, what is Chuck Schumer threatening, anyway? That he'll support impeaching any justices on the United States Supreme Court if they don't rule the "right" way on abortion laws? You won't know what hit you.

Another question: How can a decision be "awful" if it hasn't been made yet? Or is the good senator assuming things to whip up the True Believers?

Most of the national media avoided the story like pink pork. Until the chief justice came out late in the week to defend his colleagues. Then, apparently, it became a story. To his (little) credit, Chuck Schumer "expressed regret" for his comments. It was one of those awful apologies in name only. Which means he offered more excuse than apology. He even blamed people in his hometown:

"I'm from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn't have used the words I did. But in no way was I making a threat. I never, never would do such a thing," he said, adding: "Of course I didn't intend to suggest anything other than political and public-opinion consequences for the Supreme Court. And it's a gross distortion to imply otherwise."

That's an apology? Lord, when will they learn? The military teaches young officers and NCOs many lessons, but one of the best is how to apologize: "No excuse, sir." One of the disadvantages of having so few young Americans enter military service is that so many don't know how to apologize without causing more damage. More's the pity.

Clashes between the three branches of government are nothing new. Even between the executive and the judicial. A president nicknamed FDR tried to expand the number of justices on the court because he couldn't get his New Deal package ruled constitutional. A president named Obama once used time during a State of the Union address to berate the justices sitting in front of him, before the televised audience and Congress. To which the chief justice later had to complain: "The image of having the members of one branch of government standing up, literally surrounding the Supreme Court, cheering and hollering while the court--according to the requirements of protocol--has to sit there expressionless, I think is very troubling."

It was and is.

But it apparently only becomes a big deal in the major national media when members of one party are guilty of this browbeating. Thankfully there are more than three TV networks and a couple of national newspapers among the current and independent, not to mention boisterous and spirited, free press these days.

