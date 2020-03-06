Mets continue their winning ways

FARMINGTON -- EStem is the surprise team after two days in the Class 4A boys state tournament.

No. 4 seed eStem overcame a slow start to roar past No. 1 seed Ozark 65-48 on Thursday at Cardinal Arena. It was the second win in the tournament for the Mets (25-13), who eliminated Camden Fairview 47-42 on Wednesday.

EStem advances to the semifinals Saturday against the Morrilton vs. Mills winner.

The Mets dominated play against Ozark after falling behind 8-2.

"I said, 'Hey y'all, we know that we belong,' " eStem Coach Josh Hayes said. " 'Let's come out and play our brand of basketball, shake off the cobwebs, and quit being timid. Let's get up and guard these guys,' and they responded."

EStem took leads of 27-16 at halftime and 41-24 after three quarters.

Sophomore JK Sanders scored 15 points to lead a balanced scoring attack for eStem. Jacob Sanders, a senior and JK's older brother, added 12, and Jaylon Smith had 11.

Corbin Pelts scored 12 points and Keystan Durning 11 for Ozark (23-9).

Thursday's game was the first for Ozark since beating Pottsville 44-38 in overtime to win the championship of the 4A-North Region Tournament. The Hillbillies couldn't generate much offense against eStem, which led by 11 at halftime after Dylan Sewell made two three-pointers from the corner.

EStem had some problems early with Ozark's zone defense, but the Mets found success on the fast breaks after defensive stops.

"We're really good in transition," Hayes said. "That's what we do well. Our defense creates our offense, and once we turned them over a few times, our confidence just shot through the roof."

Keith Martin scored inside with an aggressive move, and Smith turned a steal in the backcourt into a layup to give eStem an 18-12 lead in the second quarter. EStem then blew the game open in the third quarter with Jacob Sanders scoring six consecutive points to put the Mets ahead 41-24.

Brookland 35,

Monticello 29

The Bearcats took the lead for good late in the third quarter, and hit 11 of 15 free throws in the final two minutes to advance to the quarterfinals. Brookland (19-13) advances to take on Pottsville.

Monticello led for more than half the game until Brookland finished the third quarter with an 8-0 spurt to grab a 22-20 lead.

Keean Strode and Riley Newton led Brookland with nine points each. Newton, a senior guard, hit nine of 11 free throws -- all in the fourth quarter.

Kendric Burks led the Billies (22-8) with eight points. Monticello hit just 3 of 8 free throws over the final 1:32.

MILLS 66, MORRILTON 43

Mills outscored Morrilton 24-5 in the second quarter to beat the Devil Dogs.

Caleb Allen scored 21 points and Jakari Livingston had 17 for Mills, which led 34-19 at halftime and 50-32 after three quarters. Devin Foster scored 18 points to lead Morrilton (22-11).

The Comets (27-3) advanced to play EStem in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

