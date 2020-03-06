Film at 11

Joe needed a camera. He told me over Christmas that he was taking a photography class this semester at Hendrix. OK, fine. Cameras we got around here.

What he didn't know until he showed up for his second semester at the Little Utopia was that he had signed up for a film class. Not only that, but his teacher required the students to show up the second week of class with what the syllabus described as a "fully manual camera with a 50mm lens." That would take some work.

And since there are only about five shops across the country that process film anymore, this meant Joe would have to learn darkroom! Looking over the list of class materials he needed, my memory cast its way back to the time I took a photography class at the Arts Center. I was in my 30s. Digital photography was in its infancy in those days and the darkroom was still a thing.

Despite the patient tutelage of the late Harvey Luber (talk about a saint), I was never much good in the darkroom. Which should be more accurately referred to as "pitch-black room." I was all thumbs in there. The worst part of the entire hellish process was extracting the exposed film from the canister in order to spin it up into a reel that went into the film tank to soak for hours. I never could do it. Not even in the closet-sized room with the safe light.

The only way I got through the darkroom experience was by making sure that I never went into the safe room without a young medical student who was taking the class with me. She was pretty cute, which made working in close quarters considerably more fun than the times I had to go in there with Mr. Luber. But she had, perhaps in anticipation of the Hippocratic Oath she was two years away from, taken pity on me, and this is why she typically took the canister out of my hands and spun the film into the damned reel.

Or perhaps she figured the quicker she took care of me the sooner she could escape being toe-to-toe in the dark with some cracker lawyer. I was desperate and so her true motivation was irrelevant to me.

No, Joe had no idea what fun he was in for. But I figured I would let him find out for himself. And first we had to find him a camera.

As it turned out, random laughing chance was in my corner for once. Because Bedford's happened to have an old Pentax K-1000 body that they would let me have for $100. Sure, it uses a battery. But that's just to power the primitive light meter that his teacher probably won't even let him use. That Pentax is about as complicated as a wheelbarrow. Which is why it is a camera of choice to teach film photography. A couple of days later, my guy over there found me a lens and Joe was in business.

But back to my darkroom days. I remember the first photograph I created. I remember laughing out loud when the black and white image of a little girl on the church playground started spreading across the paper as it soaked in the developer. It was magical. And I was instantly hooked on taking pictures.

But you know what else is magical? Photoshop, Lightroom and other digital photography software. They don't stink up the room. They are more accurate than "dodging and burning." And you can keep the lights on.

I have done my time with film. And I say to hell with it.

Not that he would ever condescend to inform me one way or the other, but I hope Joe enjoys the darkroom more than I did. And if not, I hope he at least has a cute girl to join him in the safe room.

That would be a positive, well, development.

Arthur Paul Bowen is a writer and lawyer living in Little Rock.

Editorial on 03/06/2020