Flu-related deaths in state rise to 69

Four more flu-related deaths were reported in the state during a one-week period that ended Tuesday, raising the death toll from the current flu season to 69, according to the state Department of Health.

Three of the latest deaths were of people age 65 or older, and one was of a person age 45-64, according to a Health Department report.

Of the other deaths this flu season, 36 were of people 65 or older, 21 were of people age 45-64, seven were of people age 25-44 and one was of a child or teenager age 5-18.

The Health Department also reported that the percentage of patients visiting emergency rooms with flu-like symptoms dropped last week for the third week in a row.

Meanwhile, doctor's offices reported an increase in the percentage of patients with flu symptoms after the percentages fell the previous week.

Based on the information reported by doctors' offices, the intensity of flu activity in the state remains high, according to the Health Department.

Nationwide, flu activity during the week that ended Feb. 22 was considered high in Arkansas and 42 other states, moderate in five states, low in Idaho and minimal in Florida, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The flu season generally runs from October through May. At about this point during the previous flu season, 57 flu deaths had been reported in Arkansas.

By the time the season ended last spring, a total of 120 people in the state had died of the flu.

Metro on 03/06/2020