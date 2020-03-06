Sections
Fort Smith man dies after head-on crash between car, pickup, state police say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 12:13 p.m.
A 43-year-old man died after a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Fort Smith, authorities said.

Courtnee Chandler of Fort Smith was driving a Nissan Altima south on 24th Street around 1:25 p.m. when the car crossed the centerline, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

The Altima then struck a Nissan Titan head-on, state police said. Chandler was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 73-year-old driver of the Titan was listed by police as being injured in the wreck.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the Altima to cross the centerline. Weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, police said.

At least 78 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.

