FYI: Arts and entertainment events this weekend

“GLORY DENIED” — A contemporary opera by Tom Cipullo looks at the return of the longest held prisoner of the Vietnam War, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $30-$40. opera fayetteville.org/glory-denied. Listen to a podcast at nwadg.com/podcast.

Today

Veterans' Art Show -- With more than 75 artworks by veterans, 3-6 p.m., Building 21 at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. Email Crystal.Davis3@va.gov.

Film Screening -- Of "Miss Virginia," 6 p.m., West Fork Community Center, 222 Webber St. Hosted by the Reform Alliance. Free. Email info@thereformalliance.org.

Family Access Night -- A fun night out for families with children of all abilities, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335.

"The Sound of Music" -- 7 p.m., Cross Church of Springdale. Presented by Shiloh Christian School. $7. shilohsaints.org.

"Heathers" -- The jet-black comedy that portrays high school as the seventh circle of hell, 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, again March 11-15, University Theatre, 340 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville. $3-$20. 575-4752.

Saturday

Aldo Leopold Day -- 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park Visitor Center near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday -- Sing along with Jubilee Music, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

Cane Hill Kite Festival -- Noon until the last kite comes down, Springfield Ranch in downtown Cane Hill, 3 miles from the intersection of U.S. 62 & 45. Free to watch; $1-$2 to fly. Kites for sale. 824-8109.

"Facing Hard History: Racial Terror Lynching in Washington County" -- A program memorializing enslaved men who were executed by lynching in Washington County in 1856, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

The Sounds of Power -- Composer Rocky Reuter and pianist Maxim Lando with the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$50. 452-7575.

