Georgia LB plans to checkout the Hogs

After recently being contacted by Arkansas linebackers coach Rion Rhoades, linebacker Dwayne Johnson plans to visit the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Johnson, 6-3, 220 pounds, of Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett, has six scholarship offers from Kansas State, Cincinnati, Memphis, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan and Liberty.

Rhoades contacted him on Feb. 26.

“I was doing homework and I got a text on Twitter from coach Rhoades that said call him,” Johnson said. “We got on the phone and talked about me as a player and the school. He then asked to speak with my mom and asked her if we could come up this weekend for junior day because the him and the coaching staff wanted to see me.”

Johnson will make the trip to Fayetteville with his mother.

“They’re saying they want to see me in person and get a good look at me,” he said.

He recorded 95 tackles and 27 tackles for loss as a junior. He’s ready to check out Arkansas.

“Just a great feeling from the atmosphere, the coaches, and school ... that I could say yes I would go here for the next 3-4 years,” Johnson said.

Johnson has a favorable impression of Rhoades.

“He sounds like a great coach and a great person,” Johnson said.