Greene Co. Tech's Butler cleans up

RUSSELLVILLE -- It was Zane Butler time at Cyclone Arena on Thursday.

The Greene County Tech guard finished with 36 points and four assists as the Eagles defeated Little Rock Christian 72-60 in the first round of the Class 5A boys state tournament.

Greene County Tech (23-6) will face Jacksonville at 8:30 p.m. today in the quarterfinals.

Butler was 9 of 17 from the floor. He scored 22 of his 36 points in the second half.

"He's a special player," Greene County Tech Coach Jeff Guiot said. "You might be hard-pressed to find anybody in the state that's logged more minutes preparing, working on his skill level. At the same time, he's the ultimate team player. He doesn't care about one single point.

"We had a good feeling he would be special tonight."

Cade Cancilla finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Coach Clarence Finley said Little Rock Christian didn't have an answer for Butler.

"It snowballed," Finley said. "We tried to do everything to stop him, but he still got to the basket. We didn't guard a yard. They were better than we were down the stretch."

Layden Blocker and Creed Williamson each had 15 points for Little Rock Christian (16-10). Williamson also grabbed seven rebounds. William Wood chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The game was tied at 50-50 entering the fourth quarter.

Greene County Tech began the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to take a 59-50 lead with 5:29 left to play, with Butler's layup and Brendan Chambers' three-pointer highlighting the Eagles' surge.

The Warriors pulled within 65-58 with 1:59 remaining, but the Eagles closed the game out at the free-throw line. Greene County Tech made 7 of 8 down the stretch.

Greene County Tech shot 18 of 43 from the floor while Little Rock Christian was 21 of 47.

Little Rock Christian led 20-16 after one quarter, and Trey Jones' slam dunk gave the Warriors a 32-22 advantage with 4:00 left in the second quarter.

But the Eagles used a 14-0 run that helped them commandeer a 36-34 edge at halftime.

Up next for the Eagles is Jacksonville, which features University of Arkansas signee Davonte Davis. Guiot believes his team is ready for the challenge of facing the 5A-Central champions.

"We're going to battle. We're going to play," Guiot said. "The Davis kid is really special. But it's a team sport, not an individual sport. That's going to give us a chance because I feel like we've got a pretty good team.

"They're the No. 1 team coming out of their conference, so they're pretty dang good. But we play in a great conference. They're not going to be any better than any team we've played in our conference. We'll be ready to roll."

MARION 75, VILONIA 65

Detrick Reeves finished with 30 points to help Marion (15-13) advance past Vilonia (20-8).

The Patriots will face Hot Springs at 5:30 p.m. today in the quarterfinals.

Austin Myers led the Eagles with 22 points. Tyler Moran had 14 points, while Landon Hill added 11.

Reeves had 15 points in the first half as the Patriots led 41-30 at halftime.

Marion led 57-50 entering the fourth quarter, but Vilonia cut the lead to 67-63 with 1:22 left to play on Myers' three-pointer. The Patriots responded with 58.4 seconds remaining as Reeves converted a three-point play for a 70-63 advantage.

MAUMELLE 72,

JONESBORO 66

Taylin Banks finished with 21 points to lead Maumelle (22-7) in a victory over Jonesboro (17-12).

Josh Denton scored 18 points and hit four three-pointers for Maumelle, which will play West Memphis or Sylvan Hills in the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Dreshaun Doyne added 11 points.

Keyln McBride had a game-high 27 points for Jonesboro, including six three-pointers. Jesse Washington scored 18 points.

The game was tied at 50-50 entering the fourth quarter, but Maumelle opened the quarter with a 10-0 run for a 60-50 lead. The Hornets led 62-52 with 2:50 left to play, but the Hurricane pulled within 66-63 with 46.4 seconds remaining.

Sports on 03/06/2020