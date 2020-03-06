Health-care milestone

When it comes to the worst health-care rankings, there but for the grace of Mississippi goes Arkansas. According to America's Health Rankings, the Natural State has landed in 48th or 49th place eight of the last 10 years--most recently (2019) in 48th.

The Magnolia State, bless its heart, has been either 49th or 50th for 28 of the last 30 years.

But statistical averages belie geographic hotbeds of unhealthiness. In Arkansas, a Delta ZIP code often carries a double-whammy wellness curse: an overabundance of chronic illness coupled with a dire shortage of doctors.

The paucity of physicians in practice or in training for the northeast and eastern areas of the state (which feature several of Arkansas' most medically underserved rural counties) has been a perennial problem.

Homegrown doctors in those areas historically have been rare. And yet, studies have consistently shown new physicians who come from small towns are much more likely to return to smaller communities to practice than city-raised doctors.

That dynamic was one of the primary catalysts for an innovative public-private partnership launched five years ago between the New York Institute of Technology's College of Osteopathic Medicine and Arkansas State University.

Nationwide, DO (Doctor of Osteopathy) schools have grown considerably in recent years, and graduated a record number of new physicians (6,504) in 2018.

Importantly, more than half of DOs are trained in primary care, and one in five chooses to work in medically underserved areas.

This spring, in what marks a major milestone for underserved regional populations in rural eastern Arkansas, NYITCOM at AState will graduate its inaugural class. And it's noteworthy that almost 60 percent of the class comes from hometowns with populations of less than 50,000.

A significant ceremony at every medical school is the "match event" at which graduating students learn where they will practice their residencies (the multi-year post-graduate practical component of their physician training).

The "match" students receive is a critical factor in the trajectory of their careers. They often put down roots where they do their residencies. They become familiar with the health-care institutions and people there.

Traditionally--before NYITCOM and AState teamed up--every single graduate medical education (GME) residency program in Arkansas was tied to UAMS, and none of those programs operated in the state's most medically underserved areas. There had been hardly any growth in Arkansas residency programs at all prior to NYIT's arrival in Jonesboro.

Indeed, early critics of the NYITCOM at AState initiative worried aloud that the new DO school might have trouble placing its graduates in residency programs. But one of the partnership's key strengths was NYIT's GME development experience in New York state, and that expertise translated into resounding success in Arkansas.

Residency programs create substantial win-win scenarios in community health care. The participating institutions, typically local hospitals, get an ongoing pipeline of new physicians who are simultaneously trained and recruited in that local community. In addition, residency programs benefit from outside funding that boosts the local economy.

The dramatic increase in the number of Arkansas residency programs created since 2016--11 new programs accounting for 84 positions per year--required visionary leadership and commitment from both NYITCOM at AState and its paired GME communities and institutions.

"GME efforts can completely change how health care is delivered in a community," Jonesboro DO school site dean Dr. Shane Speights explained. "But it's not always easy to see that early on."

The long-term value that a local focus on medical education delivers--research, talent, technology--is broadly beneficial, affecting patients, other physicians and the entire population. Dr. Speights summarized the notion by adapting an old metaphorical adage.

"We're planting trees," he said, "and our grandchildren will benefit from the shade."

The first graduates at NYITCOM at AState will learn where they're going for residency at the school's inaugural Match Event on March 20. Like all medical schools, students get matched with a wide variety of places. But a differentiating factor in Jonesboro is what Dr. Speights called the program's "north star."

"We truly believe we can change the health outcomes of citizens in this state," he said, noting that all decisions at the DO school are guided by that belief.

It's a novel idea: training doctors where you want them to practice. And while it may go against the grain of the conventional medical model of a large hospital in an urban area with a medical school next door, it lines up perfectly with the pressing health needs plaguing underserved populations.

As part of its physician placement strategy, the Jonesboro DO school puts residents where patient needs are greater. By design, many of the medical school graduates will be matched at new local Arkansas residency locations serving smaller communities such as Searcy and Batesville.

The NYITCOM and AState collaboration was a game-changing idea from the start. Now that it's blossomed into a reality, it's not only conspicuously changed the GME game to keep more doctors in Arkansas, but is also pushing forward to improve health-care delivery in some of the state's least healthy regions--and doing it all without additional tax dollars.

(Mic-drop moment.)

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.

Editorial on 03/06/2020