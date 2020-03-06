• Jeremy Garnier, 48, of University City, Mo., accused of dressing as the Batman villain the Joker as he live-streamed threats to bomb and kill people in the city's entertainment district, was charged with felony terroristic threatening, police said.

• Jacob Shaw, 39, a high school basketball coach in Miami Beach, Fla., is facing disciplinary action for allowing celebrity twerker Nastya Nass to use the school's gym to make a video in which she led 47 dancers dressed in tight shorts who gyrated to Nicki Minaj's "Yikes."

• D'Adrien Anderson, 24, who posted on social media a video of himself removing an ice cream container from a store freezer in Port Arthur, Texas, taking a lick and putting it back in the freezer, was convicted of criminal mischief and sentenced 30 days in jail.

• Danny Letard, 57, of Hammond, La., who pleaded guilty to concealing the fact that he was employed so he could receive more than $240,000 in Social Security disability benefits, was ordered to repay the money and serve five years on probation.

• Colin Akparanta, a former correctional officer at a federal lockup in Manhattan, pleaded guilty to coercing a female inmate into sex acts in 2017 and will pay restitution to more than a half-dozen other inmates he was accused of sexually abusing, prosecutors said.

• Angela Cheatwood, the former bookkeeper at a Catholic church and school in Anniston, Ala., who pleaded guilty to embezzling church funds by writing checks to herself worth nearly $500,000, was sentenced to probation and ordered to make restitution.

• Lil Baby, the Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper whose real name is Dominique Jones, surprised students at his former high school with a performance and $150,000 to establish a scholarship program to be called "My Turn," officials announced.

• Billy Hernandez, a San Diego police officer, said a 10-year-old boy will undergo a mental evaluation after he fired two shotgun rounds at police while holed up in a backyard shed during a two-hour standoff before he surrendered to SWAT officers.

• Ruth Bryant of Cambridge Hills, N.C., crossed an item off her bucket list when, for her 100th birthday, deputies took her to jail on a mock indecent-exposure warrant, snapped a mug shot and put her in a cell for a few minutes, allowing her to exclaim "I'm in the jailhouse now. I finally got here!"

