Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

In the news

Today at 3:31 a.m. | Updated March 6, 2020 at 3:31 a.m.

Jeremy Garnier, 48, of University City, Mo., accused of dressing as the Batman villain the Joker as he live-streamed threats to bomb and kill people in the city's entertainment district, was charged with felony terroristic threatening, police said.

Jacob Shaw, 39, a high school basketball coach in Miami Beach, Fla., is facing disciplinary action for allowing celebrity twerker Nastya Nass to use the school's gym to make a video in which she led 47 dancers dressed in tight shorts who gyrated to Nicki Minaj's "Yikes."

D'Adrien Anderson, 24, who posted on social media a video of himself removing an ice cream container from a store freezer in Port Arthur, Texas, taking a lick and putting it back in the freezer, was convicted of criminal mischief and sentenced 30 days in jail.

Danny Letard, 57, of Hammond, La., who pleaded guilty to concealing the fact that he was employed so he could receive more than $240,000 in Social Security disability benefits, was ordered to repay the money and serve five years on probation.

Colin Akparanta, a former correctional officer at a federal lockup in Manhattan, pleaded guilty to coercing a female inmate into sex acts in 2017 and will pay restitution to more than a half-dozen other inmates he was accused of sexually abusing, prosecutors said.

Angela Cheatwood, the former bookkeeper at a Catholic church and school in Anniston, Ala., who pleaded guilty to embezzling church funds by writing checks to herself worth nearly $500,000, was sentenced to probation and ordered to make restitution.

Lil Baby, the Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper whose real name is Dominique Jones, surprised students at his former high school with a performance and $150,000 to establish a scholarship program to be called "My Turn," officials announced.

Billy Hernandez, a San Diego police officer, said a 10-year-old boy will undergo a mental evaluation after he fired two shotgun rounds at police while holed up in a backyard shed during a two-hour standoff before he surrendered to SWAT officers.

Ruth Bryant of Cambridge Hills, N.C., crossed an item off her bucket list when, for her 100th birthday, deputies took her to jail on a mock indecent-exposure warrant, snapped a mug shot and put her in a cell for a few minutes, allowing her to exclaim "I'm in the jailhouse now. I finally got here!"

A Section on 03/06/2020

Print Headline: In the news

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT