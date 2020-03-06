A Palestinian searches the rubble of an apartment in Ramallah after Israeli military forces demolished it Thursday as they targeted two Palestinians accused in a West Bank blast that killed a teenage girl and injured her father and brother in August. (AP/Majdi Mohammed)

Israel fired on Syria targets, reports say

BEIRUT -- Israeli warplanes fired missiles toward military positions in central Syria early Thursday, Syrian state media outlets and an opposition war monitor reported.

State news agency SANA said Israeli warplanes launched the missiles while flying over Lebanon's airspace, and said all were shot down by Syrian air defenses before reaching their targets.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the airstrikes targeted the Shayrat and Dabaa air bases in the central province of Homs. It said the strikes were also aimed at targets in the southern region of Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. It had no word on damage or casualties.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

Last week, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a car in southern Syria, killing one person. The Observatory at the time said that the man targeted was an anti-Israel operative.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies. One airstrike last month killed two members of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran.

Pakistan Women's Day mural blacked out

ISLAMABAD -- Dozens of seminary students linked to a radical pro-Taliban cleric defaced a mural depicting two women painted by rights activists to commemorate International Women's Day in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, police and activists said.

The women's rights-themed mural painted on the wall of a house near the sprawling Jamia Hafsa seminary was spray-painted black Wednesday. The defacing of the mural occurred after a court earlier ruled that rights activists could organize a women's-rights march.

Police said they have opened an investigation into the incident, and so far no one has been arrested.

Pakistani women plan to hold rallies across the country to celebrate International Women's Day to bring attention to their efforts to seek better jobs, protections in the workplace and the need to end domestic violence.

Women's rights rallies are held every year and they sparked controversy last year when activists introduced a new slogan: "My body, my choice."

Pakistani women have largely been deprived of their rights since the country gained independence in 1947. About 1,000 women are killed every year by relatives in so-called honor killings.

International Women's Day is Sunday and rights activists in Pakistan plan to hold rallies to commemorate the day.

Kin appeal Franco exhumation in Spain

MADRID -- Descendants of dictator Gen. Francisco Franco have filed an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights against the Spanish government's exhumation and removal of Franco's remains from a grandiose mausoleum outside Madrid last year.

Lawyers representing Franco's grandchildren said in a statement Thursday that the family believes the government effectively "expropriated" the dictator's remains with the October exhumation as they now need permission to visit his new burial place.

They said the decision was based on a law that contravenes the European Convention of Human Rights and represents an infringement of the family's rights.

Under Spain's 2007 Historical Memory Law, the Socialist government exhumed Franco's remains from the Valley of the Fallen mausoleum and reburied them in a small family crypt north of the capital. Franco had been in the mausoleum since shortly after his death in 1975.

The government argued that a modern democratic state could not have a gargantuan shrine exalting a dictator.

It said the decision was a gesture to the hundreds of thousands of people who died in Spain's 1936-39 civil war, which Franco's forces won, and to those who suffered persecution under his subsequent regime of nearly four decades.

The appeal presented Wednesday also challenges rulings by Spain's Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court backing the government.

Russian calls warm winter a lifesaver

MOSCOW -- Winter has been unusually mild in much of Russia this season and the number of deaths from alcohol consumption declined. An alcohol policy group says the two developments are connected.

The National Center for Alcohol Policy Development said Thursday that accidental deaths from alcohol poisoning in Russia were down 37% in January compared with the same month a year ago. The center said 619 people died from alcohol in January, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

This winter has been the warmest ever recorded in Russia, with Moscow seeing little snow and temperatures generally staying above freezing.

A Section on 03/06/2020