Kentucky Derby leaderboard
POS HORSE PTS.
Ete Indien 54
Modernist 50
Enforceable 33
Storm the Court 22
Tiz the Law 22
Silver Prospector 21
Thousand Words 20
Major Fed 20
Candy Tycoon 20
Shotski 19
Independence Hall 14
Silver State 14
Azul Coast 14
Shoplifted 13
Anneau d'Or 12
Maxfield 10
Eight Rings 10
Sole Volante 10
Dennis' Moment 10
Gold Street 10
Max Player 10
As Seen On TV 10
Authentic 10
Ny Traffic 10
Ajaaweek 7
Scabbard 6
Answer In 6
Wrecking Crew 5
Finnick the Fierce 5
Mailman Money 5
Farmington Road 5
Green Light Go 4
Wells Bayou 4
Gouverneur Morris 4
High Velocity 4
American Theorem 4
Three Technique 4
Royal Act 4
Prince of Pharoahs 3
Bourbon Bay 3
Big City Bob 2
Chase Tracker 2
Portos 2
Toledo 2
Zimba Warrior 2
Jungle Runner 1
Monday Morning Qb 1
Informative 1
Letmeno 1
Taishan 1
Relentless Dancer 1
Tiz Rye Time 1
Tisamagician 1
Sports on 03/06/2020
Print Headline: Kentucky Derby leaderboard