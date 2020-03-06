Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Kentucky Derby leaderboard

Today at 2:17 a.m.

Kentucky Derby leaderboard

POS HORSE PTS.

  1. Ete Indien 54

  2. Modernist 50

  3. Enforceable 33

  4. Storm the Court 22

  5. Tiz the Law 22

  6. Silver Prospector 21

  7. Thousand Words 20

  8. Major Fed 20

  9. Candy Tycoon 20

  10. Shotski 19

  11. Independence Hall 14

  12. Silver State 14

  13. Azul Coast 14

  14. Shoplifted 13

  15. Anneau d'Or 12

  16. Maxfield 10

  17. Eight Rings 10

  18. Sole Volante 10

  19. Dennis' Moment 10

  20. Gold Street 10

  21. Max Player 10

  22. As Seen On TV 10

  23. Authentic 10

  24. Ny Traffic 10

  25. Ajaaweek 7

  26. Scabbard 6

  27. Answer In 6

  28. Wrecking Crew 5

  29. Finnick the Fierce 5

  30. Mailman Money 5

  31. Farmington Road 5

  32. Green Light Go 4

  33. Wells Bayou 4

  34. Gouverneur Morris 4

  35. High Velocity 4

  36. American Theorem 4

  37. Three Technique 4

  38. Royal Act 4

  39. Prince of Pharoahs 3

  40. Bourbon Bay 3

  41. Big City Bob 2

  42. Chase Tracker 2

  43. Portos 2

  44. Toledo 2

  45. Zimba Warrior 2

  46. Jungle Runner 1

  47. Monday Morning Qb 1

  48. Informative 1

  49. Letmeno 1

  50. Taishan 1

  51. Relentless Dancer 1

  52. Tiz Rye Time 1

  53. Tisamagician 1

Sports on 03/06/2020

Print Headline: Kentucky Derby leaderboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT