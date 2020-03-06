Lady Bearkatz a step closer to repeat

QUITMAN -- Melbourne defeated Bigelow 54-38 Thursday night to advance to Saturday's Class 2A girls semifinal game, putting the Lady Bearkatz one victory away from a second consecutive trip to Hot Springs and a chance to claim consecutive state titles.

That's not great news for the rest of 2A girls basketball, with Melbourne sophomore Kenley McCairn getting better with every game and 6-3 freshman center Jenna Lawrence catching the ball in the post like an accomplished wide receiver.

Melbourne (32-2) has won 22 in a row and is just now starting to hit its stride.

The Lady Bearkatz meet the winner of today's Riverside-Des Arc quarterfinal game at noon Saturday with a spot in the state final on the line.

"We've struggled a little, getting the new girls in," Coach Eric Teague said, when asked about replacing three seniors that played vital roles last season. "We're just now starting to jell."

Melbourne is setting the bar high for any other 2A teams hoping to reach the top, but Bigelow Coach Jeff Gifford said he is anything but discouraged after taking on the Democrat-Gazette's top-ranked 2A girls team.

"I look at this score tonight and I think we're right with them," Gifford said. "Wish we could start over. We'll be right there with them at the end."

Thursday's quarterfinal started slowly, with Melbourne leading 7-2 after one quarter before the Lady Bearkatz started to click.

"Nobody could score," Teague said. "Nerves. Both teams came out really intense on defense. With the nerves piled on that, it was one shot and out."

Melbourne, behind McCairn (12 points), Lawrence (12) and Josie Roark (10) pulled away with a 25-point second quarter to take a 32-18 halftime lead.

Chloe Buie led Bigelow (28-4) with 10 points, while Aubry Evans and Madison Starks each scored 9.

Gifford, in his first season at Bigelow, praised his team as well as Melbourne stars Lawrence and McCairn.

"Eventually, they got to wearing us down a little bit," Gifford said.

Teague said it's taken time for Lawrence to make the adjustment from junior high, but she's getting a stronger grip on it every game.

"She's been a little bit getting oriented to senior high ball," Teague said of Lawrence, who appears to receive the ball from her teammates with ease. "She's starting to get the feel for it. Got great hands. Good soft hands. We've got a lot of confidence throwing to her. She's going to catch it."

MARMADUKE 59,

MURFREESBORO 42

Marmaduke (30-10) overcame an early deficit to beat Murfreesboro and advance to today's 4 p.m. quarterfinal with host Quitman (28-3).

Sophomore Heidi Robinson scored 20 points for Marmaduke, Angel Johnson added 16 and Reesa Hampton had 12.

Marmaduke outscored the Lady Rattlers 43-26 over the final three quarters after ending the first quarter in a 16-16 tie.

EARLE 48,

COSSATOT RIVER 26

Earle's Lady Bulldogs (29-6) built a 15-2 first-quarter lead and never gave Cossatot River a chance to rally in a first-round matchup.

Earle advances to today's 7 p.m. quarterfinal game against Conway Christian (17-15).

T'asja Hughey led Earle with 15 points, including 3 three-pointers; Colbi Maples added 12 and Elaijha Brown had 8.

Kayla Richardson led Cossatot River (24-13) with 15 points and Kaylin McKee scored 11.

