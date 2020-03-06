Some odds and ends

I agree with Judy Kittler, who suggested that instead of forgiving student loan debt, we should offer refinancing at an affordable rate since interest rates on student loans remain overly high. I would like to add that when I went to college, during my deferment period the U.S. government paid the interest on my loans. When I graduated, I owed as much as I borrowed. Now, interest starts on day one and after four years a student ends up owing much more than the cost of their education. We don't need free college--just affordable college.

I hope Richard Adcock at the state Capitol is OK. The Democrat-Gazette publishes pictures of the polishing of the bronze Capitol doors frequently and it seems it has always been Richard doing the polishing. Wednesday's picture showed a different employee polishing the bronze doors. Hopefully Richard just got a day off.

And to Brenda Looper who wrote an interesting column about names, I'm sure you are going to get a lot of comments with real-life examples of weird names. Here is mine. In my mother's high school yearbook was a girl named Crystal Shanda Lear.

MICHAEL VINING

Benton

An older delivery boy

I doubt if this is the last word on the subject, but I was an Arkansas Gazette carrier from the time I was 13 through 16. I am now 91 years old, and carried the papers in Little Rock.

Back in those days, very few houses did not take the morning paper. The use of a bicycle was not an option as I had to fold the papers as I walked. My last route was 400 papers, and only 10 doors did not take it--that included garage and large apartments. This was during World War II.

I got up every morning at 3:30, rode my bike one mile to where the route started, threw the route, rode home, ate breakfast and then went to school. A monthly subscription was $1, and a newsstand daily was 5 cents.

DEWEY GLASSCOCK

Little Rock

Another conspiracy

In addition to Mr. Ray McMillin's theory about the coronavirus being a plot by China and the Republicans, here is my theory: With a robust economy such as we are enjoying, voters aren't as likely to oust a sitting president. So let's shake the economy with worldwide pandemic fears and make the economy less robust. Then voters will be more likely to vote in another person.

My theory holds as much validity as Mr. McMillin's, and the scary part is we could both be right.

LINDA STELL

Fordyce

