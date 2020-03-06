Little Rock police search for youth pastor suspected of sexually abusing teens

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Little Rock police are searching for a youth pastor accused of sexually abusing two teenagers from his church.

Edgar Leonel Mejia Lopez, 34, is wanted on two counts of sexual extortion, one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of sexual indecency with a child.

In December, a 23-year-old told police that Mejia Lopez sexually assaulted him twice in 2013 when he was a teenager, according to a police report. The 23-year-old knew Mejia Lopez through Casa de Oracion, his church, where the report states Mejia Lopez served as a youth pastor.

We need your help locating Mr. Mejia Lopez, who is wanted for Sex Crimes charges. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call detectives at 501-371-4660. pic.twitter.com/uVtVyPTZ8a — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) March 6, 2020

Mejia Lopez asked the teen’s parents if the boy could help him learn more English, according to the report, and when the two were alone, Mejia Lopez abused him.

A second man, now 19, told police Mejia Lopez also abused him in 2013.

Mejia Lopez had told the teen’s parents he would teach the boy to drive, and the man told police the pastor abused him once when they were alone.

Police said Mejia Lopez may be fleeing the area in light of the investigation and using variations on his name including Edgar Lopez, Leo Mejia, or using the middle name of Leonardo or Leonel.

Mejia Lopez is described as being between 5 foot 5 and 5 foot 10 and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, though police said he recently shaved his head.