Man gets 10 years in death, stabbing

A North Little Rock man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for participating in a fatal robbery and for stabbing a man in Little Rock -- incidents that were about three weeks apart in the summer of 2017.

Sentencing papers filed Saturday by deputy prosecutors Jayme Butts-Hall and Robbie Jones show that Devontay Dewayne Baker, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery, reduced from aggravated robbery, for his role in the fatal holdup of 19-year-old Samuel Luke "Chris" Gilmore of Little Rock and to first-degree battery for the knife attack on 42-year-old Philip Shyrome Shuler.

He pleaded guilty in exchange for the 10-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herb Wright. Baker faced a maximum of 40 years on the charges, both Class B felonies.

Under the conditions of his plea agreement, negotiated by defense attorneys Cara Boyd and Cheryl Barnard, prosecutors dropped a capital-murder charge stemming from Gilmore's slaying, which remains under investigation.

With no witnesses to directly tie Baker to Gilmore's slaying, court filings show that prosecutors had only a circumstantial murder case that was based on witnesses saying that the day after Gilmore was killed they heard Baker talk about taking part in a robbery and seeing a friend shoot a man in the face. Another witness said Baker had attempted to sell some of Gilmore's belongings -- an iPhone, Versace backpack and an old black Mercedes -- shortly after Gilmore was killed, court filings show.

Gilmore, wearing only a pair of blue sweatpants and a single sandal, was found dead in the 4800 block of West 14th Street about 11:30 p.m. on July 17, 2017. Officers had been called to the neighborhood of the Madison Heights public housing apartments to investigate a report of a man being shot, court filings show.

Gilmore, who had recently moved to Little Rock from Houston, Texas, had no identification on his body, so police didn't learn his name until members of his family, who live about 1½ miles away on West 23rd Street, reported him missing two days later. They said they had last seen him when he left home driving his 2007 Mercedes, about two hours before police found him dead.

Gilmore had been shot in the head, chest and right arm. Investigators found three .40-caliber shell casings near his body.

A crowd had gathered around the body in the street, but police could find only one witness who had seen anything helpful in the case. Officers also went door-to-door in the neighborhood seeking information about the shooting.

Porsha Scott told investigators that she saw two people in a white four-door car with Texas plates driving in the area, police reported.

The car had pulled up next to Gilmore so someone in the car could talk to him. Scott said she heard Gilmore say "No, No, No!" followed by several shots. One of the car's occupants got out and picked up a bag on the ground before the car drove away, Scott told police.

On Aug. 4, 2017, about three weeks later, Shuler was stabbed by someone who attacked him from behind about 1:20 a.m. outside his home at the Royal Oaks Apartments at 8723 Baseline Road.

Shuler told police that he was standing outside when someone started hitting him in the back, and he realized that he was bleeding. Shuler said he turned and struck out at the assailant, whom he recognized. He said the attacker continued to cut him despite his efforts to fight back. Shuler said he never saw a knife. He was stabbed six times in the back and left arm, and a cut on his lower left stomach partially disemboweled him, court filings show.

Shuler told police that he had fought with his assailant a day or two before the attack after intervening when the assailant and another man were harassing and manhandling a woman.

Metro on 03/06/2020