Migrant crisis flaring in EU

BRUSSELS -- Thousands of migrants massed on Greece's borders with Turkey, and security forces struggled to keep them at bay.

In 2015, hundreds of thousands of people moved on Greece's land and sea borders, most fleeing from war in Syria or Iraq in search of safety in Europe.

But this time, the Europeans say, they've been blackmailed by Turkey that invaded northern Syria and because of a growing number of battlefield casualties has begun transporting thousands of people, few of them Syrians, toward the EU.

"The tens of thousands of people who tried to enter Greece in the past few days did not come from Idlib," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said this week. "They have been living safely in Turkey. Europe will not be blackmailed by Turkey over the refugee issue."

As he spoke at a podium near the border zone, top EU officials stood side by side, praising his country as a "shield" protecting the 27-nation bloc and upholding European values.

Greek suspension of asylum applications -- illegal under international and European law, according to the U.N.'s refugee agency -- appear to have been set aside for now. These are "exceptional circumstances," ministers and commissioners say.

While acknowledging that both Greece and Turkey need help to cope with their migrant challenges, the International Organization for Migration said Thursday that "international legal obligations must be upheld, in particular with respect to those who may be in need of international protection."

"Europe has not been up to the task of dealing with the migration crisis. I hope this crisis will serve as a wake-up call for everyone to assume their responsibilities," Mitsotakis said.

The 2015 migrant emergency was manageable. Turkey hosts more refugees than all EU countries combined. But countries like Hungary erected fences, and Austria turned back migrants bound for Germany or Sweden.

A quota system meant to share the refugee burden failed.

Since taking office late last year, European Commission migration officials have been working on a new pact for Migration, aimed at kick-starting a vital reform of Europe's asylum rules, which has been stalled for years.

Officials say the reform must be all encompassing rather than piece-meal and should involve countries that migrants leave or transit to reach Europe, as well as "robust borders and meaningful and effective solidarity" between EU nations. More people who don't qualify to stay would be sent home.

"This, I dare to say, will be our last chance. Europe cannot fail twice," European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas said, underlining the importance of getting the balance right this time. The failure after 2015 sparked a backlash, with far-right and anti-migrant parties reaping the benefits at the ballot boxes.

But for this kind of policy to succeed, EU countries will rely increasingly on unpredictable allies of convenience like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has troops in Syria, but also in lawless Libya -- another source of people trying to reach Europe -- giving Erdogan great political leverage.

Erdogan wants more refugee money beyond the $6.7 billion that the EU has agreed to provide, but he also wants European help to establish a safe area in northern Syria where people can find shelter and, ultimately, where Syrians in Turkey might be sent back.

Despite the accusations of blackmail more, not less, European help is likely.

After emergency talks Wednesday, EU interior ministers acknowledged "the increased migratory burden and risks Turkey is facing." They affirmed support for the EU-Turkey migrant deal, saying that both sides "stand to benefit from the continuation of this cooperation and commitment."

A Section on 03/06/2020