Mistaken Identities: ACO puts distaff spin on 'See How They Run'

Last time he directed at Arts Center of the Ozarks, Jacob Christiansen was wrangling the controlled chaos that was "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever." This time around, says Christiansen, the chaos is even greater with his new project, "See How They Run."

"'See How They Run' is one of the more classic examples of English farce from the mid-century," he says. "Big costumes, big adventure, lots of chasing each other around, lots of revealing of different identities."

FAQ ‘See How They Run’ WHEN — 7:30 p.m. today & Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, again March 13-15 WHERE — Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale COST — $10-$25 INFO — 751-5441

As per usual with a farce, the main plot of the production revolves around a series of mistaken identities. Former actress Penelope -- now married to the Rev. Lionel Toop -- convinces her friend and former actor, Lance Corporal Clive Winton, to attend a production of Noel Coward's "Private Lives," a play the two were in together years ago. But to avoid breaking army regulations, she suggests Clive dress in her husband's clothes. Pandemonium ensues, with plenty of slamming doors and outrageous costumes to punctuate the nuttiness.

"The jokes are layered right on top of each other, and there are so many things going on in every moment, on a number of different levels," says Christiansen. "I knew we were going to need a really strong group of actors -- and I really think we got that. One of the things that we've been working on is building relationships with each other. We spend some of our rehearsal time playing games and goofing off together with that tight-knit sense of everyone working together [being] the ultimate objective. A farce like this has a lot of word jokes, so memorizing them, knowing them well, delivering them with a solid sense of comic timing is important."

Christiansen says the cast is a mix of returning ACO actors and performers brand new to the ACO stage. But there's a slight twist to the casting: Christiansen says he was so impressed with the level of acting from the women who auditioned, he couldn't settle for using them for just the three female parts in the show.

"I was overwhelmed by the fact that there were so many great women auditioning, so I decided to cast the whole thing with women," he says. "I thought it would add a fun additional level to a farce like this."

-- Lara Jo Hightower

lhightower@nwadg.com

NAN What's Up on 03/06/2020