At a glance
OAKLAWN JOCKEY STANDINGS
Through Thursday's races
NAME STS WINS WIN%
Ricardo Santana, Jr. 132 29 22
David Cohen 135 23 17
Martin Garcia 109 17 31
Joseph Talamo 104 16 15
Orlando Mojica 99 15 15
Tyler Baze 99 13 13
Fernando De La Cruz 96 13 14
Walter De La Cruz 106 13 12
Ramon Vazquez 89 8 9
Stewart Elliott 107 7 7
Sports on 03/06/2020
Print Headline: Oaklawn jockey standings
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.