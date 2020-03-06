Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Oaklawn jockey standings

Today at 2:16 a.m. | Updated March 6, 2020 at 2:16 a.m.

At a glance

OAKLAWN JOCKEY STANDINGS

Through Thursday's races

NAME STS WINS WIN%

Ricardo Santana, Jr. 132 29 22

David Cohen 135 23 17

Martin Garcia 109 17 31

Joseph Talamo 104 16 15

Orlando Mojica 99 15 15

Tyler Baze 99 13 13

Fernando De La Cruz 96 13 14

Walter De La Cruz 106 13 12

Ramon Vazquez 89 8 9

Stewart Elliott 107 7 7

Sports on 03/06/2020

Print Headline: Oaklawn jockey standings

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT