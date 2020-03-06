GOLF

Every earns early PGA lead

Rory McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world who hasn't finished out of the top 10 in any tournament since September, shot a 6-under 66 on Thursday morning in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Fla. Matt Every, the No. 309 player in the world whose only two PGA Tour victories in 237 starts were back-to-back at Bay Hill, played in the tough afternoon wind and was one shot better with a 65. Every, who served a three-month suspension at the end of last year for using cannabis that he said was prescribed legally for mental health treatment, played bogey-free and put on a clinic with his irons, the strength of his game. He poured it on his back nine with birdie putts of 35, 45 and 30 feet. Defending champion Francesco Molinari withdrew from the tournament on Thursday because of a back injury. Molinari shot 64 in the final round last year at Bay Hill for a two-shot victory, his eighth title worldwide. He reached the semifinals of the Match Play a few weeks later, and then had a two-shot lead with seven holes to play in the Masters when he twice hit into the water and Tiger Woods rallied to win. The Italian has not won since Bay Hill, and he has said on more than one occasion that the Masters took a lot out of him.

BASKETBALL

Curry returns to Warriors' lineup

Stephen Curry was confident he had put his left hand through every possible test before returning to action Thursday night in Golden State's home game against the Toronto Raptors. The two-time MVP returned after missing more than four months. Curry said he is comfortable enough to play, though it may be months before his hand feels completely "normal" again to where he can compare it to the right side. Yet he still plans to play in the Tokyo Olympics this summer with the Team USA training camp scheduled to open in July. The Warriors announced late Wednesday that Curry had been medically cleared to play and would be in the lineup Thursday in a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, which Toronto won in six games. The two-time NBA MVP missed 58 games after falling on his left hand Oct. 30 versus Phoenix.

Celtics' Smart fined $35K

The NBA fined Boston guard Marcus Smart $35,000 on Thursday for his treatment of referees -- a punishment the league said reflected his history of misconduct on the court. The league cited Smart for confronting and verbally abusing the game officials at the end of the Celtics' 129-120 overtime loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. Smart was called for a foul with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the Celtics leading by three. Caris LeVert made all three free throws and Smart fouled out of the game on an offensive foul early in overtime. The league said the amount of the fine "reflects his multiple prior violations of acceptable on-court decorum." Smart had been fined $15,000 for criticizing officials earlier this season and was penalized three times in 2018-19 for his actions, including a couple of altercations.

BASEBALL

Moncada agrees to $70M deal

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $70 million, five-year contract with Yoan Moncada, locking up another one of their promising young hitters. The deal includes a $25 million club option for 2025 with a $5 million buyout that if exercised would make the agreement worth $90 million for six seasons. Two people with direct knowledge of the negotiations confirmed the deal Thursday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The White Sox acquired the 24-year-old Moncada in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball's top prospects, the third baseman broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 home runs and 79 RBI.

McHugh joins Red Sox

Right-hander Collin McHugh agreed Thursday to a $600,000, one-year contract with the pitching-needy Boston Red Sox, a deal that allows him earn up to $4.25 million. However, he is recovering from a flexor injury in his pitching arm and he has not yet started a throwing program. Boston ace Chris Sale will start the season on the injured list. He was slowed by pneumonia, then felt elbow pain Sunday after he threw batting practice for the first time at spring training. The Red Sox traded David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers last month along with outfielder Mookie Betts in exchange for prospects. Eduardo Rodriguez, Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez head Boston's rotation. McHugh also could pitch in relief.

SOCCER

Streak now 29 for U.S. women

Christen Press and Carli Lloyd scored in the second half to give the United States a 2-0 victory over England in the SheBelieves Cup on Thursday night in Orlando, Fla. Alyssa Naeher made three saves to keep England scoreless and extend the top-ranked Americans' unbeaten streak to 29 games. Spain beat Japan 3-1 earlier Thursday at Orlando's Exploria Stadium to open the tournament. The winner of the four-team round-robin tournament is determined on points. The two teams were scoreless in the first half. The World Cup champion U.S. team applied pressure but England goalkeeper Carly Telford kept the Americans from finding the back of the net. Press' curling shot from distance into the upper right corner put the United State up in the 53rd minute. A few moments later, Lloyd added another.

HOCKEY

Carolina's Pesce out 4-6 months

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is recovering from shoulder surgery that is expected to keep him out the rest of the season. The team announced Thursday that Pesce had surgery on his right shoulder with a recovery time estimated at 4-6 months. The 25-year-old Pesce had four goals and 14 assists in 61 games this season. He was hurt in the second period of a win at Toronto on Feb. 22, one of three significant injuries in a game that featured 42-year-old emergency backup goaltender David Ayres being pressed into duty and earning the win.

