Ohio State subdues Illinois for 4th consecutive victory

Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell (32) shoots over Giorgi Bezhanishvili of Illinois on Thursday during the second half of the No. 19 Buckeyes’ 71-63 victory over the No. 23 Fighting Illini in Columbus, Ohio. Liddell tied a career-high with 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes. (AP/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Kaleb Wesson scored 19 points to lead No. 19 Ohio State past No. 23 Illinois 71-63 on Thursday night.

E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten), who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. They are playing well at a critical time, with a road matchup against No. 16 Michigan State looming this weekend and the Big Ten Tournament beginning Wednesday in Indianapolis.

Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois (20-10, 12-7), which saw its conference championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half-game behind leaders Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State. Still, the Illini are poised for a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.

Illinois led by as many as 11 in the first half and held a 37-30 lead at the break. The Buckeyes let fly with the three-pointers in the opening frame but hit just one in seven tries.

After Illinois went up by seven, Ohio State chipped away and Kaleb Wesson's fadeaway jumper tied the score at 51 with 9:30 left, part of an 11-2 run by the Buckeyes, who then built an eight-point lead.

After Wesson picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in a 15-second span, Illinois got within five with a steal by Dosunmu and a coast-to-coast layup by Andres Feliz. But Liddell's shot in the paint and a couple of foul shots by Duane Washington Jr. gave the Buckeyes a 69-60 lead with 32 seconds remaining.

In other Top 25 men's games Thursday, Jordan Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as No. 5 San Diego State rallied for a 73-60 victory over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas. Schakel, who shot 1 of 5 in the first half, hit four three-pointers in the second half for the top-seeded Aztecs (29-1), who rode a 21-3 run to their 13th consecutive quarterfinal victory. Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn had 16 points each for San Diego State, which is hoping to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. AJ Walker scored 18 points for Air Force (12-20), which advanced off a 77-70 win against Fresno State on Wednesday. ... Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat No. 21 Houston 77-71 in Storrs, Conn. Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies (18-12, 9-8 American Athletic), who won their fourth consecutive game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent. Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston (22-8, 12-5), which fell into a tie for second place in the conference. UConn took control with a 15-2 run in the second half while Houston's Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau dealt with foul trouble. The Cougars led by seven at the half. ... Jon Teske scored 12 points and Zavier Simpson added 11 in their home finale, and No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58, a night when Wolverines fans welcomed former coach John Beilein back to Crisler Center. Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule with a relatively easy win. Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run. Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) has lost 15 in a row. Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan, and Simpson had 10 assists. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.

