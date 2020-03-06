100 years ago

March 6, 1920

• Statistics gathered from questionnaires sent out recently by the State Department of Education and the Arkansas Teachers' Association show that salary increases of 50 and 100 per cent will be necessary if the progress of the state schools is not impeded, according to officials of the state organization and Superintendent of Instruction J. L. Bond.

50 years ago

March 6, 1970

• A sweeping welfare reform bill affecting 25 million Americans won formal approval by the House Ways and Means Committee Thursday. The Committee chairman, Representative Wilbur D. Mills (Dem., Ark.), once an opponent of the bill, announced that he would co-sponsor it himself, and probably would serve as its floor manager. President Nixon, whose recommendations formed the basis for the bill, hailed the action. The House is expected to pass the measure and send it to the Senate in about two weeks. Effective July 1, 1971, and costing a roughly $4.4 billion a year in federal funds, the bill would have these principal effects: The number of families eligible for welfare would rise from the present 1.7 million, representing about 6.8 million persons, to 4.6 million, representing 22 or 23 million persons.

25 years ago

March 6, 1995

• Since early January, the eyes of Arkansans have been on how the 135 legislators will revise the formula under which aid is distributed to public schools.. But legislators' own eyes have been focused on a handful of educational and legal experts -- among them consultant Glen Cochran of the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville; Gene Wilhoit, director of the state Department of Education's General Education Division; and lawyer Elizabeth Boyter. Boyter has worked for the Education Department since 1990. She has found her legal and legislative dance card crowded since Nov. 9, 1994. That was when Pulaski County Chancellor Annabelle Clinton Imber ruled the state's method of funding its public schools unconstitutional. Imber gave the state until November 1996 to achieve equity among 312 school districts, and Boyter is well aware that the clock is ticking.

10 years ago

March 6, 2010

• Gov. Mike Beebe filed Friday to seek a second four-year term and said he wants to continue phasing out the state's sales tax on groceries. But the Democrat from Searcy said he doesn't have a timeline for further reducing the tax, which currently is at a rate of 2 percent on groceries. That includes 1/8th percent approved by voters for conservation programs. The basic state sales-tax rate that applies to most taxable purchases is 6 percent. "I'll finish removing it as fast as I possibly can in a fiscally responsible manner. I'm not going to over-promise. I'm going to over-deliver," Beebe said at the Capitol after filing with a few dozen supporters on hand.

