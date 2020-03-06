OTHERS SAY: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders fighting for the soul of the Democratic Party

With the exit of Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Mike Bloomberg, the field has narrowed and the focus has sharpened.

Democrats have a clear choice between a moderate who wants to reach across the political aisle to build a bipartisan campaign to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country, and a self-described democratic socialist who wants to blow up the political status quo.

For us, it's hard to imagine the latter strategy being successful. Yet, to win the White House, Democrats need to find a way to bridge the internal gap while expanding support beyond their party.

As we said last month, the United States needs a president who can heal the nation's deep political divide--who can work with, and appeal to, members of both parties and independents.

We said that as we urged support for Klobuchar, who seemed to provide the party's best chance of victory in November. But Klobuchar, fresh off her stronger-than-expected showing in New Hampshire, never managed to gain political traction again.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden, whose campaign seemed on life support, has catapulted to the front of the delegate pack with a Super Tuesday surge few thought possible.

Moderates have coalesced. They have found their candidate.

Biden isn't California Democrats' first choice, but the election in November isn't about this state. It's about Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Florida--states that backed Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012 but Donald Trump won in 2016, each by margins of less than 1.2 percentage points.

If Democrats hope to recapture the presidency, they must remember those swing voters in those swing states. At the same time, they, and Biden in particular, ignore and dismiss Bernie Sanders and his coalition at their peril. Hillary Clinton learned that lesson the hard way in 2016.

There's a bloc of Sanders voters who have no party loyalty and jumped to Trump in the 2016 general election. And there are younger voters who turn out for Sanders rallies but didn't show up at the polls with the same intensity on Tuesday.

Biden's challenge in the primary and, if he wins the nomination, in the general election will be finding a way to reconcile those two sets of disparate approaches. It won't be easy.

