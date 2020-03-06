Outbreak tests first-line caregivers

In widespread outbreaks of infectious disease, health care workers are almost always hit hard.

During the SARS outbreak in 2009, the Ebola crisis in West Africa from 2014 to 2016, and the early stages of the new coronavirus outbreak in China, caregivers were more likely than other groups to become infected. Many became severely ill or died.

Ever since a patient with covid-19 was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., on Feb. 19, Jenny Managhebi, who has been a cardiology nurse for 13 years, has grown concerned about catching the coronavirus, which causes the disease, and spreading it to other patients. She worries about whether she should still be volunteering in her 6-year-old's classroom. She worries about whether she is adequately protected.

The health care system already has shortages of some critical personnel. As caregivers become infected or face isolation at home, maintaining the labor pool is one of the most important tasks that hospitals and nursing homes will confront in coming weeks, experts said, along with having the face masks, moon suits and other gear needed to protect them.

"Equipment is only as useful as the people you have to use it," said Julie Fischer, who studies ways to protect front-line health workers for Georgetown University Medical Center. "Every system is about people."

Already, the damage a single infection can do to a hospital staff has become alarmingly evident. The woman now being treated at the Sacramento hospital first showed up at a small community hospital in nearby Vacaville on Feb. 15, unknowingly exposing staff members to the coronavirus.

After the virus was diagnosed, 93 health care workers who had contact with her were placed in home isolation. About 34 began to show symptoms and were tested for the virus. Three tested positive.

NorthBay Healthcare, which operates the hospital, brought in workers from another of its facilities to fill in and paused nonessential services.

In Bronxville, N.Y., one man with the coronavirus arrived at New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital on Feb. 27 and had contact with doctors, nurses and others. An unspecified number have been quarantined, according to the Westchester County executive.

And at UC Davis, where Managhebi works, some personnel have been sent home to monitor themselves for symptoms, although the nurses union and hospital administrators disagree on the number. The union said 124 people have been isolated; the hospital said that figure is inaccurate but declined to provide a total.

Some health care worker advocates say hospital administrators are not adequately protecting their staff members.

This week, National Nurses United, the largest labor union for nurses, said that only 30% of the 6,000 nurses it has surveyed in 48 states think their workplace has sufficient protective gear to handle an influx of coronavirus patients.

Only 29% said their hospital or clinic has plans for isolating patients if they are infected.

Michelle Mahon, assistant director of nursing practice for the union, said nurses have reported delays in informing them if a patient has tested positive for the virus, outdated screening protocols and unclear guidance about patients putting on masks at hospital entrances.

Some nurses reported that hospitals are keeping N95 masks, which are the most effective at blocking respiratory droplets that spread the disease, and other specialized equipment off-site to discourage hoarding, preventing immediate access to one if a nurse needs it for a walk-in patient.

"What we're seeing is a serious lack of coordination, ineffective central leadership and lack of clear direction. It's created confusion and a disturbingly wide spectrum of preparedness, supply readiness and communication of plans," Mahon said.

Those issues also affect the decentralized U.S. medical system, where most decisions are left to counties, states and facilities, under guidance and regulation by the federal government.

There are nearly 6,150 hospitals in the United States, 5,200 of which are considered community facilities, according to the American Hospital Association's website. That gives the United States about 925,000 staffed hospital beds, including 46,500 intensive-care beds.

The health care sector has 16.8 million workers, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. But front-line caregivers are stretched thin across the system, with few in reserve for crises.

"The technical side is very clear," Fischer said. "What is harder for hospitals to think about is how to manage health care workers and supplies, given that we run so tight on both. There's no slack."

If U.S. hospitals eventually face a shortage of caregivers, they can call in retirees or press people like emergency medical technicians into clinical care, Fischer said.

The U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps has deployed more than 600 people to various places nationwide, including airport screening sites and Customs and Border Protection locations to assist with health screenings, a spokeswoman said.

The agency, led by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, is looking to hire more personnel, she said.

Information for this article was contributed by Joel Achenbach and Derek Hawkins of The Washington Post.

A Section on 03/06/2020