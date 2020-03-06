Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Pea Ridge park to receive historic farm

by Doug Thompson / NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:04 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF A view of Elkhorn Tavern Friday, June 2, 2017, at Pea Ridge National Military Park. The tavern stands next to the Trail of Tears path which passes through the park. The National Park Service and Trail of Tears Association are working to add more signage for Trail of Tears sites throughout Benton and Washington Counties, including a third such sign at Pea Ridge National Military Park to be installed later this month.

A coalition of conservation groups has bought the 140-acre Williams Hollow Farm on the northern side of the Pea Ridge National Military Park and plans to donate the site to the National Park Service.

"If you look at a map of the park there's a property that looks like a missing puzzle piece," said Marson Nance, director of land management for the Northwest Arkansas Land Trust conservation group. "That is what this is."

The trust and the Conservation Fund, a national environmental and historical preservation group, along with other donors bought the site, which recently came up for sale, Nance said. The park borders the farm on three sides. The deal for an undisclosed amount was announced Friday.

The coalition will protect the site and care for the grounds for as long as needed until the park service can fit such care into its budget, Nance said. That may take years, he said.

The Battle of Pea Ridge was fought Match 7-8, 1862 during the U.S. Civil War. An outnumbered Union force attacked and defeated a Confederate force assembling to invade Missouri. Much of the battlefield is protected within the park.

Besides adding a missing piece of the battlefield, the wooded farm area with a cleared field in the middle provides habitat for the threatened northern long-eared bat and other species, Nance said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT