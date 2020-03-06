Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Visual Magic in the ninth

BEST BET First Alternate in the fourth

LONG SHOT Most Mischief in the seventh

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 77-220 (35%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $92,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, allowance

LADY C** was a clear entry-level allowance winner at Delta, and the winner of consecutive races is improving fast for high-percentage trainer Tom Amoss. PROFOUND LEGACY raced competitively at a similar condition in Kentucky, and she is having blinkers removed after a pair of decent races at Turfway. RAZEENA has been forwardly placed in consecutive wins at Fair Grounds, but the likely favorite is winless in five fast-track races.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Lady C Talamo Amoss 3-1

6 Profound Legacy Baze Puhich 5-1

2 Razeena Santana Cox 9-5

1 Sara Sea Cannon Lukas 4-1

3 Blessed Again Thompson Prather 8-1

4 Goodbye Earl Elliott Vance 5-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

TIZANILLUSION** raced close to a fast pace before fading in a $25,000 claiming race. She is taking a significant drop and figures on or near the lead throughout. OUR GIRL ABBY was beaten only 2 lengths after setting the pace in a stronger field of $12,500 rivals. She keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana. CAN'T TOUCH ME has crossed the wire third best in all three of her races at the meeting while competing against similar opposition.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Tizanillusion Mojica Broberg 9-5

4 Our Girl Abby Santana Maker 5-1

7 Can't Touch Me Loveberry Hornsby 9-2

1 M and M Girl Cohen Diodoro 3-1

3 Despina Birzer Anderson 10-1

5 Ettalusive WDe La Cruz Creighton 8-1

2 Ms Fifty First St. Vazquez Prather 12-1

6 She's a Queen FDe La Cruz Zito 20-1

3 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

BABADOOOK*** was beaten a neck while 6 lengths clear of the third-place finisher in his first start of the meeting, and he has been consistent in limited sprint opportunities. KURTS RAIDER rallied to fourth in an improved finish. He is taking a slight drop and keeps veteran jockey Terry Thompson. BRAVURA CREEK was bet down in his debut, but he may have been compromised by poor gate behavior. He deserves another chance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Babadoook Bailey Coady 7-2

11 Kurts Raider Thompson Dixon 9-2

1 Bravura Creek Canchari Witt 12-1

8 Storm Classic Quinonez Cangemi 5-1

3 Big Macintosh Loveberry Martin 8-1

6 A P Dancer Birzer Roberts 6-1

7 Risky Situation Harr Cline 12-1

5 Rich Icon Bedford Gonzalez 12-1

10 Elm Store Lara Rhea 12-1

2 Prince Leo WDe La Cruz Martin 15-1

4 Summertimer Felix Hornsby 15-1

12 Officer Donell Bridgmohan Smith 15-1

4 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

FIRST ALTERNATE** has done most of her best racing at Oaklawn, and the front-running contender is dropping to the lowest price of her career. FULL OF GRACE was a determined winner when dropped to this price last season at Oaklawn. She is dropping in class after a fourth-place finish and an upbeat work. HAWT MESS may be the controlling speed, and winning connections show confidence by raising her up in price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 First Alternate Elliott Von Hemel 8-1

1 Full of Grace Talamo Robertson 9-5

2 Hawt Mess FDe La Cruz Puhl 3-1

3 War Ballad Bridgmohan Coady 5-1

7 Sandy Sangria Quinonez Cline 8-1

8 Mia Promessa Roman Puhl 6-1

5 Field Daisey Garcia Williamson 10-1

6 Cowgirl Kimmie Loveberry Bahena 20-1

5 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $16,000

LEO DEL REO** lost a late lead in a second-place finish Feb. 16, and he likely needed the race after a 10-month layoff. EXPLOSIVE HUMOUR chased a strong pace before tiring in a deceptive eighth-place debut. He is dropping in class and may open up on this field. GRAHAMSTAN has finished with energy in consecutive in-the-money finishes while earning competitive Beyer figures.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Leo Del Reo Baze Mason 3-1

12 Explosive Humour WDe La Cruz Martin 8-1

6 Grahamstan Quinonez Swearingen 5-1

2 Sequence Santana Moquett 4-1

3 Explosive Shoes Loveberry Villafranco 6-1

10 Rock City Rocket FDe La Cruz Martin 10-1

1 Dinner At Crumpies Felix Hornsby 15-1

8 My Little Tip Harr Rhea 20-1

4 Shameful Preacher Cohen Vance 15-1

5 Slightly Crafty Rosier Cline 20-1

9 Gotta Love Ike Birzer Martin 12-1

7 Hummel One Flores Dixon 15-1

6 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

VIOLENT RIDGE*** followed a decisive win at the meeting with a tough-luck defeat at today's level, and the beaten post-time favorite drew a favorable post for a sprinter with speed. KING OF THE COURT was beaten less than 1 length in his return from a five-month freshening, and he has never finished worse than second in five races at Oaklawn. DRC ALL INCLUSIVE is taking a slight class hike on the heels of a runner-up finish. He has the class to move up and win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Violent Ridge Mojica Diodoro 3-1

4 King of the Court Birzer Creighton 9-2

2 Drc All Inclusive Vazquez Villafranco 4-1

3 Pat Daddy Cohen McKnight 7-2

6 Drena's Star WDe La Cruz Martin 5-1

1 Ender Santana Loy 12-1

8 No Funny Biz Harr Hawley 8-1

5 Sladens Dream Quinonez Williams 12-1

7 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

MOST MISCHIEF** was a 10-length winner at Delta only two races back, and he is back in a conditioned-claiming race after being overmatched. TWIN FARMS encountered early trouble and never recovered in a poor 2020 debut. He has the speed and class to win at this much lower level. ACADEMY BAY has been consistently good since moving to the Broberg barn in October, and the 12-race winner has good early speed.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Most Mischief Vazquez Villafranco 8-1

7 Twin Farms Lara Garcia 30-1

12 Academy Bay Mojica Broberg 5-2

4 Firehorn Loveberry Westermann 7-2

6 Sacred Kiki Bird Elliott Holthus 4-1

11 Not Today Alfie Santana Richard 12-1

10 Tentwelvefourteen Quinonez Cline 10-1

2 Broadway Ice Talamo Deville 12-1

3 October Sky Wales Martin 15-1

1 Grey Mask Felix Haran 20-1

9 Town Drunk Birzer Van Berg 15-1

8 R H Smoakem Thompson Mason 15-1

8 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance optional claiming

SEKANI*** defeated state-bred maiden-allowance rivals by 10-widening lengths. She has been treated with Lasix for the first time and recorded a rapid 5-furlong breeze Feb. 29. GEORGIA'S REWARD raced close to a moderate pace when third best in the Downthedustyroad, and her talent and experience may prove too much. SUPERSTAR BEA has a high career in-the-money percentage while earning Beyer figures that are competitive in this race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Sekani Cannon Van Meter 5-2

6 Georgia's Reward Santana Moquett 7-2

4 Superstar Bea Evans Robertson 8-1

1 Euro Me WDe La Cruz Loy 7-2

2 Tiger Bait Lara Broberg 4-1

7 Joy in the Journey FDe La Cruz Altamirano 9-2

3 Ordained Kiss Elliott Caldwell 15-1

9 Purse $42,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $40,000

VISUAL MAGIC**** has shown good speed in three consecutive in-the-money finishes against maiden allowance rivals, and she is wearing blinkers for the first time. SUBIACO was narrowly defeated in a front-running sprint effort at Churchill, and her Beyer figures are comparable to the top selection. DROP DEAD GORGEOUS finished third in a useful sprint tune-up, and she was claimed by top trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Visual Magic Cohen Diodoro 2-1

3 Subiaco Talamo Moquett 3-1

4 Drop Dead Gorgeous Santana Asmussen 8-1

9 C'Est Mardi Canchari Hollendorfer 6-1

10 Flashy Biz Rocco Hobby 8-1

7 Big Luck Quinonez Swearingen 12-1

1 Lady McKenzie Baze Fires 10-1

5 Funny Flowers Vazquez Villafranco 12-1

8 Elsie's First FDe La Cruz Von Hemel 15-1

6 Withyourpermission Elliott Holthus 20-1

Exotic possibilities

BABADOOOK has a good possibility to win the third race, and I'll pair him in a daily double with FULL OF GRACE and FIRST ALTERNATE in the fourth. The fifth race begins a Pick-3, and I recommend using my top four selections. I prefer KING OF THE COURT and VIOLENT RIDGE in the sixth race. I'll finish the wager using long shots MOST MISCHIEF and TWIN FARMS.

