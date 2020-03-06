Ruling faults Barr over Mueller report

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge in the District of Columbia criticized Attorney General William Barr on Thursday for a "lack of candor," questioning the truthfulness of the nation's top law enforcement official in his handling of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller.

U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton, overseeing a lawsuit filed by EPIC, a watchdog group, and BuzzFeed News, said he saw serious discrepancies between Barr's public statements last year about Mueller's findings and the public, partially redacted version of that report.

The judge ordered the Justice Department to privately show him the portions of the report that were censored in the public version so he could independently verify the justifications. The ruling came in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit seeking a full-text version of the report.

"In the Court's view, Attorney General Barr's representation that the Mueller Report would be 'subject only to those redactions required by law or by compelling law enforcement, national security, or personal privacy interests' cannot be credited without the Court's independent verification in light of Attorney General Barr's conduct and misleading public statements about the findings in the Mueller Report," Walton wrote.

Mueller's lengthy, two-part report detailed the findings of his investigation into whether anyone on the Trump campaign conspired with Russia to interfere in the 2016 election, and whether President Donald Trump tried to obstruct that investigation.

Barr initially declared that the special counsel had not found that the Trump campaign had conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

A spokeswoman for Barr declined to comment on the judge's ruling.

While Mueller did conclude that he found "insufficient evidence" to charge any Trump associates with conspiring with the Russians, Barr omitted that the special counsel had identified multiple contacts between Trump campaign officials and people with ties to the Russian government and that the campaign expected to benefit from Moscow's interference.

Walton wrote that the special counsel "only concluded" that the investigation did not establish that the contacts rose to "coordination" because that term "does not have a settled definition in federal criminal law."

Information for this article was contributed by Spencer S. Hsu and Devlin Barrett of The Washington Post; and by Charlie Savage of The New York Times.

