Schumer: Misspoke about justices

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York speaks Thursday on the Senate floor, where he said his comments Wednesday about two Supreme Court judges were not intended as threats. “I should not have used the words I used. … They didn’t come out the way I intended them to.” (AP/Senate TV)

WASHINGTON -- Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said Thursday that he misspoke when he said that two justices appointed by President Donald Trump to the Supreme Court would "pay the price" for a vote against abortion rights, but he defended his passion on the issue, saying his anger reflected that of "women across America."

Schumer spoke on the Senate floor a day after he made comments at a rally outside the Supreme Court. The comments prompted a rare rebuke of a sitting member of Congress by Chief Justice John Roberts Jr., who said in a statement, "Justices know that criticism comes with the territory, but threatening statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous."

It was only the second time the chief justice has responded to criticism of individual judges. In 2018, Roberts rebuked Trump for the president's criticism of an "Obama judge."

"I should not have used the words I used yesterday. They didn't come out the way I intended them to," Schumer told Senate colleagues Thursday. "I'm from Brooklyn. We speak in strong language. I shouldn't have used the words I did, but in no way was I making a threat. I never -- never -- would do such a thing."

Schumer said he was expressing frustration that Republicans are trying to use the courts to restrict abortion rights in a fashion that they cannot accomplish in Congress.

"Republicans are afraid, here in the Senate, to confront this issue directly, so they try to accomplish through the courts what they'd never accomplish in the court of public opinion. And they leave women out in the cold," Schumer said. "So yes, I am angry. The women of America are angry. And, yes, we will continue to fight for a woman's right to choose."

Speaking to abortion rights supporters Wednesday morning as the Supreme Court heard arguments in an important abortion case from Louisiana, Schumer called out Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh by name.

Schumer spoke for less than four minutes, just as arguments got underway in the first major abortion case since Gorsuch and Kavanaugh joined the court. The Democrat invoked the two justices whose nominations he opposed, giving a thumbs-down gesture to provoke boos from the crowd.

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch; I want to tell you, Kavanaugh: You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price," Schumer said. "You won't know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

The comments prompted condemnation from Republicans, including Trump, as well as some Democrats.

Speaking shortly before Schumer on the Senate floor, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called Schumer's comments "astonishingly reckless."

"The minority leader of the United States Senate threatened two associate justices of the U.S. Supreme Court, period," McConnell said. "There's no other way to interpret that."

McConnell also dismissed a later statement by Schumer that his remarks were aimed at Republicans more broadly and not the justices.

"Perhaps he would like the most generous possible interpretation that he got carried away and didn't mean what he said," McConnell said. "But if he didn't even admit to saying what he said, we certainly cannot know what he meant. At the very best, his comments were astonishingly, astonishingly reckless."

Trump also weighed in again on Thursday morning, tweeting: "Schumer has brought great danger to the steps of the United States Supreme Court!"

Asked about Schumer's comments at a news conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said he had already acknowledged they were "inappropriate."

"I support him in that," Pelosi said.

She also suggested a double standard was at play when it comes to talking about the Supreme Court.

"I think the Republicans say it's OK if the president does it, but it's not OK if other people do," she said. "It wasn't right for anybody to do, and Chuck recognized those words."

Schumer's remarks also drew rebukes from some legal scholars, including Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe.

"These remarks by SenSchumer were inexcusable," he tweeted. "Chief Justice Roberts was right to call him on his comments. I hope the Senator, whom I've long admired and consider a friend, apologizes and takes back his implicit threat. It's beneath him and his office."

The justices are weighing a Louisiana law requiring doctors who perform abortions to have admitting privileges at a nearby hospital. A federal judge found that just one of Louisiana's three abortion clinics would remain open if the law is allowed to take effect.

Roberts is expected to be the deciding vote. The court struck down a similar law in 2016, before Kavanaugh and Gorsuch joined the court.

Information for this article was contributed by John Wagner of The Washington Post; and by Mary Clare Jalonick and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.

