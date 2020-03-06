State: All 6 patients tested for coronavirus in Arkansas negative

The Arkansas Department of Health logo is shown in this Jan. 28, 2019 file photo.

The test results of two people recently identified by Arkansas health officials as possibly having the new coronavirus were negative, a spokesman for the state Department of Health said Friday.

The results bring to six the number of people who have been tested in the state and found not to have the virus.

No one in the state has tested positive so far, although the Health Department reported Friday that 99 people in the state were under voluntary, 14-day home quarantines after returning from countries were the virus is spreading.

The number under home quarantines was an increase of 35 compared to what the department reported Thursday.

Department spokesman Meg Mirivel said the increase was likely due, at least in part, to Arkansas college students who have continued to return from programs in virus-affected countries such as Italy and South Korea.