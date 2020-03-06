MEN'S BASKETBALL

SAU ousted from GAC Tournament

Southeastern Oklahoma State scored 14 consecutive points late in the first half and went on to claim an 83-69 victory over Southern Arkansas University in the first round of the Great American Conference basketball tournament in Bartlesville, Okla., on Thursday afternoon.

With the game tied at 23-23 and 7:37 remaining in the first half, Bobby Johnson hit a three-pointer that started a 14-0 run. Southeastern Oklahoma (23-7) led 42-31 at the half.

Southern Arkansas (13-16) was led by Devante Brooks, who hit 11 of 17 shots from the floor for 22 points to go along with a team-high 12 rebounds.

Kevin Buckingham's 29 points paced Southeastern Oklahoma State.

In the other GAC tournament game Thursday night, Southern Nazarene knocked out Ouachita Baptist University 61-49. Southern Nazarene (24-7) was led by Micah Speight, who hit six three-pointers and finished with 24 points. Ouachita Baptist (12-16) picked up a team-high 16 points from Kendarious Smith and 12 from Eric Brown.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech slips by Harding

Kaley Shipman scored 23 points, including a field goal with 1:44 remaining that put the Golden Suns ahead to stay, to lift Arkansas Tech University to a 74-72 victory over Harding University in the first round of the Great American Conference tournament in Bartlesville, Okla.

Shipman was 8 of 17 from the floor, including 4 of 4 from beyond the arc. Jayana Sanders added 17 points. Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse posted 15 points and 12 rebounds. Ryann Goodsell put in 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Kylee Coulter and Cheyenne Brown scored 18 points each to lead Harding. Carissa Caples put in 17 points.

Harding (19-10) led 41-39 at the half. Arkansas Tech (17-10) held a 52-38 rebounding advantage.

In the other GAC tournament quarterfinal, top-seeded Southeastern Oklahoma State scored the game's first 12 points, led by 30 at halftime and went on to claim an 84-75 victory over Southern Arkansas. Kamryn Cantwell and Katie Webb led the Oklahoma team with 21 points each. Kylie Warren and Diamond Morris each scored 14 for SAU, which got back to within seven (77-70) with 1:04 to play. ... In the American Midwest Conference quarterfinals in Batesville, Liz Henderson led Lyon College with 17 points in a 77-70 victory over Central Baptist College. Madison Riley added 14 points and handed out 10 assists for Lyon (28-2). Kory Westerman paced Central Baptist (15-14) with 23 points. ... In Fulton, Mo., Williams Baptist University suffered a 71-54 season-ending loss to William Woods University. Tasia Bland led Williams Baptist (19-11) with 16 points and six rebounds.

