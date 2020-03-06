Texas RB looking to visit Hogs soon

Running back Cam'ron Valdez, who received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Feb. 27, has interest in seeing what the Hogs have to offer.

Valdez, 5-10, 188, of Rockdale, Texas, has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Missouri, TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others.

Coach Sam Pittman and his staff intrigue him.

"I'm interested in a different point of view, and I would like to come out there soon to check it out," Valdez said.

[VIDEO: Cam’ron Valdez highlights » arkansasonline.com/0306valdez/]

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is heading up Valdez's recruitment.

He rushed 183 times for 1,697 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior while being named the District 10-3A-I Offensive MVP. He had 1,175 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 171 carries as a sophomore.

When Valdez starts to narrow his list of schools, he's focused on a few things.

"I like to see the level of success with football and after football, and the chance to go to the NFL," Valdez said.

He's looking for a coach that will push him.

"A relationship with trust. Someone that will be tough on you and love you at the same time," said Valdez, who's looking to make his college decision at the end of the summer.