Trump defends his rhetoric against rivals

SCRANTON, Pa. -- President Donald Trump defended the administration's response to the coronavirus and his style of name-calling political opponents as he fielded questions Thursday from select members of the public in his first TV town-hall-style forum of the 2020 election cycle.

Trump, who often calls his top Democratic presidential opponents "Sleepy Joe" and "Crazy Bernie," was asked whether he could deliver his message without such rhetoric. "When they hit us, we have to hit back. I really feel that," Trump said in response to the first of two questions about civility. "You can't turn your cheek."

Fox News hosted the live event in Scranton, a rare instance in which the president answered questions from the public.

The first question, from an undecided voter, was about the administration's response to the virus. The number of cases in the U.S. stood at about 200 on Thursday, including 12 deaths.

"Everybody has to be calm. It's all going to work out," Trump said as a pair of Fox News journalists pressed him on the issue. "We hope it doesn't last too long."

It was Trump's first 2020 visit to Pennsylvania, a battleground state he won by about 44,000 votes in 2016. He did particularly well in northeastern Pennsylvania, where Scranton and Wilkes-Barre have long anchored a strong Democratic presence.

The state is home turf to former Vice President Joe Biden, who spent his first 10 years in Scranton before his family moved to Wilmington, Del. An electric billboard proclaimed "Scranton is Joe Biden country."

Biden's prospects of winning the Democratic presidential nomination surged in the past week after he won South Carolina and then 10 of 14 states on Super Tuesday. Asked about the Democratic race, Trump said several times that he had been mentally prepared to take on Sanders.

"I was ready ... and now I have a whole different deal," Trump said at the event, which was scheduled before Biden's resurgence. Trump chose Scranton as the setting.

He blamed Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out of the Democratic race Thursday, for hurting Sanders' chances by not folding her campaign sooner.

Tickets to the town-hall event were distributed through the Eventbrite website, and Fox confirmed that questions were selected from people who submitted them via the website. The audience greeted the president with thunderous applause and chants of "USA, USA."

One woman told Trump it was "truly an honor" to have him in Scranton. "Just don't tell my husband," she said. Another woman said she's been on the "Trump train" since he announced his candidacy in June 2015. A man who crossed over from the Democratic Party to vote for Trump in 2016 shook his head "no" when one of the moderators asked if Democrats could win him back.

A political action committee supporting Democratic candidates planned to run a new ad on Fox News just before and after the town-hall event in targeted Pennsylvania markets and in Washington featuring a Pennsylvania veteran who voted for Trump in 2016 but no longer supports him. It's part of American Bridge PAC's latest $10 million wave of ads in key swing states aimed at cutting into Trump's margins with white, working-class voters.

Trump fielded other questions about immigration, health care, federal regulations and more. Asked if he cared about the national debt, which has grown under his tenure despite a chugging economy, Trump said he would focus on the issue in a second term and would like to refinance the debt. He shifted blame to Democratic President Barack Obama.

Trump said he last spoke with his predecessor at the Washington funeral of former President George H.W. Bush. "I sat next to him and I said 'Hello,' and then I said 'Goodbye,'" Trump said, as the audience laughed at his tone. "I didn't like the job he did."

Told that he can't reduce the debt without cutting entitlement programs such as Social Security, Trump said, "We will be cutting." It was not clear whether he was referring to the mandatory spending programs, discretionary federal spending or both.

During a lightning round, Trump, a self-proclaimed germaphobe, said he's gotten over his aversion to hand-shaking, even during the age of the coronavirus.

"You can't be a politician and not shake hands," the president said. "The bottom line is I shake anybody's hand now. I'm proud of it."

Trump regularly watches Fox News but has been critical of its polling from late February that showed him losing to the five leading Democratic candidates at that point. "Worst Polls, just like in 2016 when they were so far off the mark, are the FoxNews Polls," Trump tweeted.

Trump did an on-air interview Wednesday with Fox's Sean Hannity. At one point the president described the network as "our Fox News" before complaining, "They put people on that I think are inappropriate and say very, very false things and people don't challenge them."

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/06/2020