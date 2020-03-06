UA coach Carter makes impression

University of Arkansas cornerbacks coach Sam Carter has made quite the impression on cornerback Keuan Parker.

Parker, 5-11, 165 pounds, of Tulsa Washington will be making his first trip to Fayetteville to check out Arkansas under Coach Sam Pittman. He visited the Hogs under former coach Chad Morris.

Keuan Parker highlights arkansasonline.com/0306parker/ Cam’ron Valdez highlights arkansasonline.com/0306valdez/

"I want a chance to met the new coaching staff," Parker said. "Coach Carter seems like a good dude. I can't wait to meet him and the new people around the building and the university. Just seeing what they have to offer."

Oregon, Baylor, Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas and Tulsa are among his 11 scholarship offers. He visited Fayetteville when he was a freshman and twice as a junior. The Auburn game last fall was his latest visit.

"I like what they have to offer academically," Parker said. "The sports facilities are all up-to-date. They have a lot of technology to keep your body healthy. They put their athletes first."

Parker will visit with two teammates -- sophomore athlete Gentry Williams and junior defensive lineman Jaden Brown.

National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates Parker a four-star recruit.

"I stopped by the school last November," Lemming said. "He's one of the premier defensive players in the country. Quick, smart and very productive. He plays for one of the top programs in Oklahoma."

Parker had 45 tackles, a sack, 14 pass breakups and 2 interceptions as a junior. He said he likes Carter's vibe.

"I get a real positive work ethic vibe," Parker said. "He's just a hardworking man. He seems to push people to be the best they can be."

Parker also is planning to visit Kansas on March 21 and Kansas State on March 27, but his early conversations with Carter have stood out.

"I liked the first thing he said when he first started talking to me. He wants to build a relationship," Parker said. "A lot of coaches don't care about building a relationship. That's like big in recruiting."

He said he communicates with Carter every day.

"I value that a lot," Parker said. "He's actually making a priority to recruit me. It's not all business. It's actually deeper than that. He's a real down-to-earth guy, and I can be myself when talking to him."

RB shows interest

Running back Cam'ron Valdez, who received a scholarship offer from Arkansas on Feb. 27, has interest in seeing what the Hogs have to offer.

Valdez, 5-10, 188, of Rockdale, Texas, has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Missouri, TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and others.

Coach Sam Pittman and his staff intrigue him.

"I'm interested in a different point of view, and I would like to come out there soon to check it out," Valdez said.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is heading up Valdez's recruitment.

He rushed 183 times for 1,697 yards and 26 touchdowns as a junior while being named the District 10-3A-I Offensive MVP. He had 1,175 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns on 171 carries as a sophomore.

When Valdez starts to narrow his list of schools, he's focused on a few things.

"I like to see the level of success with football and after football, and the chance to go to the NFL," Valdez said.

He's looking for a coach that will push him.

"A relationship with trust. Someone that will be tough on you and love you at the same time," said Valdez, who's looking to make his college decision at the end of the summer.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com.

Sports on 03/06/2020