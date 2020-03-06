UA gymnastics looks to rebound

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team is looking to post one more strong road score before the postseason begins, and it will get a chance tonight in Denton, Texas.

The No. 14 Razorbacks will compete in their first quad meet of the season at 7 p.m. Central against host Texas Women's University, No. 5 LSU and Centenary College.

At a glance Arkansas Gymnastics at TWU Quad Meet WHEN 7 p.m. Central today WHERE Kitty Magee Arena (1,800), Denton, Texas RECORDS Arkansas 2-7; Centenary 3-11; LSU 8-2; Texas Women’s 5-8 RANKINGS No. 5 LSU is No. 5 (196.936); No. 14 Arkansas (196.19); No. 50 Texas Women’s (193.885); No. 67 Centenary (190.08) COACHES Jordyn Wieber (2-7 in 1st year at Arkansas); Jackie Fain (9th year at Centenary); D-D Breaux (43rd year at LSU); Lisa Bowerman (9th year at TWU) EVENTS Vault: No. 2 LSU 49.375, No. 28 Arkansas 48.94, No. 47 TWU 48.715, No. 64 Centenary 47.63; Bars: No. 3 LSU 49.405, No. 19 Arkansas 49.115, No. 63 TWU 48.03, No. 66 Centenary 47.035; Beam: No. 7 LSU 49.375, No. 17 Arkansas 49.115, No. 52 TWU 48.475, No. 65 Centenary 47.77; Floor: No. 11 Arkansas 49.335, No. 12 LSU 49.32, No. 46 TWU 48.765, No. 69 Centenary 47.55 UA ATHLETES (top 100) All-around No. 13 Kennedy Hambrick 39.385, No. 41 Jessica Yamzon 39.055, No. 43 Kiara Gianfagna 39.01 Vault No. 49 Sarah Shaffer 9.845, No. 82 Hambrick (UA) 9.82 Bars No. 46 Hambrick 9.86, No. 51 Bailey Lovett Beam No.62 (tie) Sophia Carter and Lovett 9.85, No. 78 Hambrick 9.835 Floor No. 13 Carter 9.915, No. 16 Lovett 9.91, No. 30 Hambrick 9.895, No. 97 Shaffer 9.845 MEET NOTES In the all-time series, Arkansas trails LSU 37-5-1, and leads Centenary College 5-0 and Texas Women’s University 5-0. … It’s senior day for the Texas Women’s University Pioneers, who compete in the Lone Star Conference. … Centenary competes in the Midwest Independent Conference.

"I'm feeling great about going into this meet," first-year Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber said. "Hopefully they can go out and get a road score that they know they're capable of getting."

Arkansas (2-7) will face the Tigers for the second consecutive week after posting a disappointing 195.725 in a loss in Baton Rouge. This result will not count on the Razorbacks' conference record.

For the second consecutive week, senior all-arounder Jessica Yamzon will lay off at least a couple of events -- the vault and floor exercise -- to give a sore knee more rest and have her fresher for the SEC championships in two weeks. Yamzon had competed in every all-around during her first three seasons and the first eight meets of 2020.

Arkansas had a streak of seven consecutive scores of 196 or better snapped last week as it counted a fall on bars for the second meet in a row.

"We're coming off a couple of rough meets, not our best performances, but not terrible," Wieber said.

Arkansas will open on the balance beam, followed by the floor exercise, the vault and the uneven bars. LSU will open on the bars and follow the same order, while Centenary will start on the floor and host Texas Women's University will open on vault.

