UA women break three-point mark

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- The University of Arkansas started slowly, but once the shots started falling, the Razorbacks were well on their way Thursday in the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament on Thursday.

Senior Alexis Tolefree scored 20 of her game-high 30 points in the first half as the Razorbacks opened tournament play with a 90-68 victory over the Tigers at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

No. 25 Arkansas made 17 three-pointers on 42 attempts, both SEC Tournament records, and connected on 59% of its second-half shots to pull away.

The victory sets up a rematch between Arkansas and former coach Gary Blair about 1:30 p.m. Central today. The Razorbacks knocked off A&M in the semifinals of the tournament last season.

Auburn (11-18) grabbed an 8-0 lead to open the game, and the Razorbacks (23-7) missed their first five shots. Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors called a timeout.

Tolefree, Taylah Thomas and Makayla Daniels subbed out. The timeout was necessary, Neighbors said, but no cause for alarm.

"There was no panic through the first substitution and media timeout," Neighbors said. "We got it back together. I thought from that first six minutes on was our most complete game of the year against a quality team."

After re-entering the game, Tolefree drained a three-pointer from the right corner for the Razorbacks' first points. She finished with nine of the Razorbacks' 11 points in the first quarter on 3-of-7 shooting, but Auburn led 14-11 entering the second quarter.

"In the first timeout, he told us to come out and play loose and have fun with it," Tolefree said. "I think that's what we did. We just came out and started having fun, not really worried about like the outcome of our shots."

With 8:17 left in the second quarter, Chelsea Dungee drained a three with the shot clock winding down to give Arkansas its first lead at 17-16.

Rokia Doumbia, who had four first-half assists, kicked out to Tolefree for a three-pointer from the left corner to cap a 7-0 Arkansas run over 1:14 in the second quarter that gave the Hogs a 24-21 lead with 5:48 left in the period, and Arkansas never trailed again. Auburn's half-court trap and length were neutralized by the Razorbacks' quicker guards, who moved the ball around with ease after the slow start.

"They wanted that matchup," Neighbors said. "This is a matchup they love to play. We called one set play today, and it didn't work. It's overrated. You get them in the right spots, then trust them to go play."

The Razorbacks outscored Auburn 26-10 in the second quarter for a 37-24 halftime lead.

Dungee started slow but finished with 23 points on 5-of-8 three-point shooting, and the Razorbacks got 24 fast-break points.

Auburn's Unique Thompson finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds for her SEC-best 23rd double-double, but she had just two first-half points.

"It was really hard to gamble off of anyone," Auburn Coach Terri Williams-Flournoy said. "You've just got to hope and pray that they don't knock shots down. But that's not going to last very long."

The convincing victory brought to mind Arkansas' run in last year's conference tournament, which also was held in Greenville. Neighbors jokingly said he would push for more games to be played there.

"Tournament time, we have a different mentality," Dungee said. "We're out to be back in the championship like we were last year. We stick together. We know what it takes. We've been here before. We know what it takes to get there again."

Last season, the Razorbacks upset South Carolina in the quarterfinals and defeated the Aggies 58-51 in the semifinals before falling to Mississippi State 101-70 in the championship game, their fourth game in as many days. Texas A&M beat Arkansas 84-77 on Jan. 2.

"He [Blair] knows what we're going to do," said Neighbors, a former assistant under Blair at Arkansas. "They will make our life hard.

"We'll have to score around the basket a little bit. We'll probably have to set some ball screens. [Our players] will be more guarded, I guarantee you. It will be a different way to get open."

TENNESSEE 64, MISSOURI 51

Rae Burrell scored 16 points and Rennia Davis scored 15 with nine rebounds and Tennessee beat Missouri.

Burrell and Davis combined to score 24 in the second half. Kasiyahna Kushkituah added 13 for Tennessee, which now has won 25 of its last 33 postseason conference tournament games since 2008.

No. 6-seed Tennessee advances to play third-seeded Kentucky today.

Missouri, the 11th seed, established a 34-26 halftime lead on the strength of 12-of-25 shooting from the floor that included five three-pointers. Tennessee (21-9) regrouped and Missouri (9-22) fell apart in the second half.

The Volunteers outscored the Tigers 23-6 in the third quarter. Tennessee shot 8 of 13 in the quarter while Missouri was errant on 13 of 14 . Tennessee also took control of the glass with a 13-3 rebounding advantage in the quarter.

Aijha Blackwell led Missouri with 13 points but missed 14 of 17 shots. Hannah Schucts scored 11.

LSU 73, FLORIDA 59

Khayla Pointer scored 19 points, Faustine Aifuwa added 16 as LSU beat Florida.

LSU trailed early before scoring the final six points of the first quarter and opening the second on a 20-7 spurt, with nine points from Aifuwa, for a 37-19 advantage. The Tigers' lead never dropped below 14 points in the second half.

Seventh-seeded LSU (20-9) will face ninth-ranked and defending champion Mississippi State, the No. 2 seed, today. The Bulldogs, who won their first SEC title last season, beat LSU 64-60 on Jan. 16.

Mercedes Brooks chipped in with 13 points for LSU, which continued its dominance on defense by holding its 16th opponent to 60 points or under. The Tigers scored 24 points off of Florida's 20 turnovers.

Lavender Briggs led No. 10 seed Florida (15-15) with 22 points for the freshman's fifth 20-plus game of the season. The rest of her teammates were a combined 14 of 37. The Gators attempted nine free throws while LSU made 18 of 20.

GEORGIA 68, ALABAMA 61

Jenna Staiti scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half as Georgia beat Alabama.

Staiti had a big third quarter, scoring six of her 10 points and grabbing seven of her 12 second-half rebounds as Georgia build a 53-46 lead. She finished with 14 rebounds and scored at least 20 for the sixth consecutive game.

Georgia (17-13) will face top-seeded South Carolina in the first quarterfinal game today. The No. 9 seed Lady Bulldogs lost to the Gamecocks, the top team in the AP Top 25 poll, 88-53 in late January.

Gabby Connally added 16 points for Georgia. Freshman Chloe Chapman and Jordan Isaacs combined for 13 points in the first half as Georgia led 33-30.

Jordan Lewis scored 15 points and Brittany Davis added 14 for Alabama (18-12).

SEC Women’s Tournament

Wednesday-Sunday

at Greenville, S.C.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

No. 13 Auburn 77, No. 12 Vanderbilt 67

No. 11 Missouri 64, No. 14 Ole Miss 53

THURSDAY’S GAMES

No. 9 Georgia 68, No. 8 Alabama 61

No. 5 Arkansas 90, Auburn 68

No. 7 LSU 73, No. 10 Florida 59

No. 6 Tennessee 64, Missouri 51

TODAY’S GAMES

All times Central

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Georgia, 11 a.m.

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Mississippi State vs. LSU, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Kentucky vs. Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

South Carolina/Georgia winner vs. Texas A&M/Arkansas winner, 4 p.m.

Mississippi State//LSU winner vs. Kentucky/ Tennessee/Missouri winner, 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Championship game, 1 p.m.

Sports on 03/06/2020