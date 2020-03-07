160 troops at border ahead of asylum ruling

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration will deploy 160 troops to two ports of entry along the southwestern border before a Supreme Court decision that officials fear could prompt crowds of migrants to seek entry into the United States.

Under authority that President Donald Trump granted in 2018, the Customs and Border Protection agency will send two teams of 80 military police, engineers and aviation units to San Ysidro, Calif., and El Paso, Texas, as the Supreme Court considers the legality of an administration policy that forces asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico as their cases are adjudicated.

Senior border officials said Friday that active-duty personnel will be in place by today.

The officials said the move was a response to migrants who crowded the entry points last week when an appeals court in California said the policy was illegal and ruled that asylum-seekers must be allowed into the United States.

The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to block the Migrant Protection Protocols was stayed within hours Feb. 28 to allow the government time to appeal the ruling.

On Wednesday, the court again made a decision on the case, this time blocking the program in Arizona and California, the two border states under its authority.

About 60,000 asylum-seekers have been returned to Mexico while awaiting their immigration hearings in the U.S.

The restrictions, more commonly known as "Remain in Mexico," will stay in effect until next week, when the Supreme Court decides whether to hear the case.

If the Supreme Court declines to hear the government's appeal of the 9th Circuit's injunction, the appeals court's decision to block the policy will take effect Thursday, although only in the border states within its jurisdiction, California and Arizona. Even though such a decision would not affect Texas, officials said the military is needed there in case migrants rush the entry point.

The officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief reporters on the plan, said the troops would start the temporary assignment today and remain in place for at least two weeks. They will not conduct any immigration processing or enforcement, officials said.

The deployed soldiers will be from Fort Polk in Louisiana.

They said the military teams were there to ensure the flow of traffic between the ports in the event that the "Remain in Mexico" policy is again overturned. The Customs and Border Protection officials declined to say whether the military would at any point forcibly remove migrants from the ports.

DNA COLLECTION

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has the potential to begin collecting DNA samples from hundreds of thousands of migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border, including legal asylum-seekers, under a new rule that stands to dramatically expand a federal database of individual genetic information used by law enforcement agencies.

The new rule modifies the terms of the 2005 DNA Fingerprints Act, which broadly authorized the federal government to collect DNA samples from people arrested and charged with federal crimes. The DNA profiles collected by law enforcement agencies under that law are funneled into the FBI's Combined DNA Index System, a repository of the genetic information of criminal suspects, which law enforcement agencies can search seeking matches to DNA evidence obtained at crime scenes.

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees U.S. immigration authorities, was previously exempted from having to collect DNA from detained migrants, many of whom are apprehended after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and have no criminal history.

The Trump administration, which proposed the rule last October, argues that the measure will expand the identifying tools available to law enforcement officers to help them better identify criminals now and later.

"Regardless of whether an immigration detainee, at the time he is booked, has previously committed a crime in the United States, the benefits of DNA-sample collection include the creation of a permanent DNA record that may match to DNA evidence from a later crime, if the detainee remains in or later reenters the United States and commits such a crime," the Justice Department wrote in the rule published Friday.

Civil-rights advocates warned that forced collection of DNA information from noncriminals would foretell an Orwellian future, "and would constitute a big step toward a mass database for full population surveillance," according to public comments submitted on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union last fall.

Information for this article was contributed by Zolan Kanno-Youngs of The New York Times; by Astrid Galvan and Cedar Attanasio of The Associated Press; and by Abigail Hauslohner of The Washington Post.

