1A boys roundups

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 60,

CADDO HILLS 50

Jasper Lasley scored 19 points and Wesley Booker had 18 as Mount Vernon-Enola (29-8) punched its ticket to the semifinals.

Adam Felton added 11 points for the Warhawks, who slowly slipped away in the fourth quarter after leading 41-37 at the end of the third quarter.

Jarrett Runyan tallied 13 points and Connor Kincannon followed with 11 for Caddo Hills (32-11), which shot just 1 of 3 from the foul line compared to 16 of 20 for Mount Vernon-Enola. Rayce Young tossed in 10 points for the Indians.

IZARD COUNTY 91,

BRADLEY 78

Justus Cooper scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds while Coby Everett poured in 26 points as the defending state champion Cougars outscored the Bears 36-22 in the third quarter to create enough separation for the victory.

Caleb Faulkner added 16 points and Dylan Tharp chimed in with 10 for Izard County (38-5), which led 35-34 at halftime.

Allen Taylor had a game-high 39 points as Bradley (34-7) gave the Cougars a scare. Jonathan Easter scored 17 points and Devon Taylor scored 15 for the Bears.

KIRBY 78,

WONDERVIEW 55

Christian Miller delivered a 20-point outing to put the Trojans a game away from playing for a state title.

Brody Tucker scored 17 points and Carter Turner had 16 for Kirby (38-3), which held a 35-22 lead at the half but pushed that bulge to 60-37 by the end of the third quarter. Cameron Gaither added 12.

Sam Reynolds had 15 points, Caleb Squires contributed 12 and Dayton Davidson scored 10 for Wonderview (25-12).

Kirby will face Izard County in today's semifinals.

Sports on 03/07/2020