Suicide blast fatal to Tunisian officer

TUNIS, Tunisia -- Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia on Friday, killing one police officer and wounding four others, the Interior Ministry said.

Lawmaker Yosri Dali, head of the armed forces and security commission, confirmed eyewitness reports that the bombers were on a motorcycle. Dali said in an interview with Radio Mosaique that they blew themselves up when a police patrol stopped them to ask where they were going.

Sofiane Selliti, spokesman for the judiciary's counterterrorism office said the attackers' motorcycle was "packed with explosives."

A ministry spokesman, Khaled Lahyouni, said one of the five officers injured in the blast had died after surgery. A civilian was slightly injured.

The spokesman insisted the dead attackers had targeted the officers on patrol and not the U.S. Embassy. An angry crowd of hundreds of people stormed the embassy compound in 2012.

The U.S. State Department said it was "outraged" by the attack and saddened by the fatality. It said one of the U.S. Embassy's local employees was injured, but it didn't elaborate. The State Department said it is working with authorities on the investigation.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

U.N. notes migrant toll's 'grim milestone'

GENEVA -- The U.N. migration agency said Friday that a shipwreck off Libya and other recent maritime incidents have raised its estimated death toll among migrants who tried to cross the Mediterranean past the "grim milestone" of 20,000 deaths since 2014.

Paul Dillon, spokesman for the International Organization for Migration, pointed to incidents including the presumed drowning of 91 people who vanished from a dinghy that left Garabulli, Libya, on Feb. 9, and the disappearance of a ship that set off from Algeria on Feb. 14.

The organization noted Friday that the death toll has declined each year since 2016, when more than 5,000 people lost their lives while attempting Mediterranean crossings.

The agency reiterated its call for "expanded safe, legal pathways for migrants and refugees" to help reduce the incentive of migrants to choose irregular channels, and "to help prevent the unnecessary and avoidable loss of lives."

The group also collected cases of "ghost boats" or "invisible shipwrecks" that are often reported by nongovernmental organizations that receive calls from migrants facing trouble at sea, or from relatives searching for lost loved ones.

"Two-thirds of the fatalities we have recorded are people lost at sea without a trace," said Frank Laczko, director of the agency's Global Migration Data Analysis Center.

Vatican halts abuse fact-finding mission

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's bishops said Friday that the Vatican had suspended a clerical sex abuse fact-finding and assistance mission to Mexico because of the spreading coronavirus in Italy and now the Vatican.

The Mexican Episcopal Conference said in a statement that the Holy See had suspended all foreign activities after registering its first positive test Thursday. The Vatican announced no such ban publicly and the Vatican spokesman didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

The mission to Mexico, which was announced Monday, was known to have alarmed some in the Mexican hierarchy. On Tuesday, the Vatican ambassador to Mexico, Archbishop Franco Coppola, revealed that the Vatican had been investigating four Mexican bishops since May for allegedly having covered up or mishandled abuse cases.

The Vatican's two leading sex-crimes investigators, Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Monsignor Jordi Bertomeu, planned to be in Mexico City from March 20-27 to meet with bishops, religious superiors and victims. No new date for their mission was announced.

In comments Friday, Coppola said, "All those infected [with the virus] in Mexico recently traveled to Italy," he noted.

Serbia defiant on U.S. threat over arms

BELGRADE, Serbia -- Serbia will continue to source weapons from "friendly states" despite a looming threat of U.S. sanctions in the event of further such deliveries from Russia, the Serbian defense minister said Friday.

"Serbia is not a colony" and will decide for itself about "the strengthening and equipping of its armed forces," Aleksandar Vulin said in a statement.

U.S. officials have spoken openly about introducing sanctions against Serbia if Moscow sends more arms to the country, especially those which could jeopardize the security of neighboring NATO-member states.

Serbia has recently received a sophisticated anti-aircraft system from Russia which has also provided fighter jets, attack helicopters and armored vehicles to the Balkan country.

Vulin, who is known for his pro-Russia stance, said the recent deliveries are for defensive purposes. He said there is no reason for sanctions from "any country which respects international law and Serbia's right to independently decide" how to arm itself.

Serbia has pledged to stay out of NATO and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia for its policies in Ukraine.

