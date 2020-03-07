2 Dead in West Little Rock possible domestic homicide, police say

Little Rock police are investigating the death of two people on Carter Lane in west Little Rock on Friday night, a spokesman said.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to 4212 Carter Lane to complaints about gunfire and that people had been shot, said Eric Barnes, a Little Rock police spokesman.

The officers found a wounded female, who later died from injuries at a hospital, and a deceased male in a yard, Barnes said, adding that the injuries were "most likely from gunshot wounds." Their names were not released.

Barnes said the incident most likely started at 4218 Carter Lane and moved to the address where officers found the two people.

Investigators believe the incident was domestic related, he said. There are no suspects, and the investigation is ongoing, Barnes said.