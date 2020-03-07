Osceola separates in fourth quarter

CHARLESTON -- Osceola took a slight lead into the fourth quarter, then used its best offensive quarter of the night to pull away Friday night at the Tiger Center.

Osceola started the fourth quarter by making its initial five shots and didn't look back in a 62-54 victory against Valley Springs in a quarterfinals matchup at the Class 3A boys state tournament.

"We came out pretty good in the fourth quarter," Osceola Coach Vernon Wilson said. "We want to start that quarter strong. We hit some big shots. Once we got a lead, we wanted to attack them when they went to a man defense. We just attacked and had success."

Osceola (18-7) entered the final quarter with a 38-32 advantage. The edge was pushed to its biggest lead of the game at 53-39 with less than five minutes left.

Valley Springs (36-4) whittled the lead down to 55-46 with 1:42 left to play, then scored eight points in the final 40 seconds to keep it close.

Osceola was led by Greg Hooks and Dan Newsome, who each scored 16 points. Chris Littleton and Anthony Harris also had 10 points for the Seminoles.

Isaac Ragland scored a game-high 23 points to lead Valley Springs. Briley Saunier chipped in 12 points for the Tigers.

Osceola took a 28-21 lead into halftime with the help of an 8-0 run to close out the second quarter. The Seminoles outscored their opponent 12-4 in the second quarter.

Newsome sparked his team early in the game, as he made 3 three-point baskets in the initial quarter. Osceola ended up with five makes behind the arc at the break.

Valley Springs kept pace in the first quarter by making 6 of 11 shots to start the game. That allowed the Tigers to take a 17-16 lead entering the second quarter.

Valley Springs scored the final six points of the third quarter to cut Osceola's lead to 38-32 entering the fourth quarter. But that's when the Seminoles made 9 of 11 shots in the final quarter, while the Tigers made 5 of 18 in the same span.

Dumas 58, Gosnell 50

Chris Harris scored the last five points of the third quarter and gave Dumas the lead for good en route to its victory over Gosnell.

Gosnell (21-12) battled back from a 27-18 deficit to take a 36-34 lead, but Harris scored a bucket and added a three-pointer off a steal to give Dumas (26-3) a 39-36 cushion entering the fourth quarter. The Bobcats never allowed the Pirates back into the game again.

Harris finished with 27 points for Dumas, which plays Rivercrest in the 1:30 p.m. semifinal game today. Kylin James added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Tamarja Parker chipped in 10.

Brayden Burcham led Gosnell with 19 points while Amarion Partee and Travelle Anderson added 12 apiece. Jordan Lewis pulled down 13 rebounds.

Mayflower 62,

Drew Central 50

Drew Central made a run at in the fourth quarter, but the back-to-back Class 3A runners-up fell short against Mayflower.

Mayflower (23-9) was led by Braxtyn McCuien finishing with a game-high 22 points. Westin Pickell added 15, while Jaheim Cummings chipped in 13 for the Eagles.

Travarus Shead had a game-high 25 points for Drew Central (19-13), including three free throws that cut the Mayflower lead to 53-49 with about a minute left. Mayflower then went on a 9-1 run to close out the game.

Mayflower found itself up 10-8 after the first quarter, then 23-14 at halftime. Mayflower then pushed its edge out to 36-22 entering the fourth quarter.

Drew Central got back in the game by using a 9-1 run to open the fourth quarter, cutting the Mayflower lead to 37-31.

Sports on 03/07/2020