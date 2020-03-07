Arkansas draws Vandy on SEC Tournament's first day

— Arkansas will play Vanderbilt on Wednesday at the SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tenn.

The Razorbacks and Commodores will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m., 25 minutes following a scheduled 6 p.m. game between Ole Miss and Georgia. The winner of the Arkansas-Vanderbilt game will play South Carolina in the same time slot Thursday.

Arkansas (19-12, 7-11 SEC) are the No. 11 seed in the tournament and would have to play five games in five days to win it. The Razorbacks are playing in one of the two Wednesday games for the first time since the tournament expanded to 14 teams in 2013.

Vanderbilt (11-20, 3-15) is the No. 14 seed in the tournament, but the Commodores enter the postseason on a two-game win streak following wins over Alabama and South Carolina. The tournament is being played at Bridgestone Arena, just blocks away from the Vanderbilt campus.

The Razorbacks defeated the Commodores 75-55 on Jan. 15 in Fayetteville.

Arkansas lost 79-77 to South Carolina at home two weeks later. The Gamecocks (18-13, 10-8) are the tournament's No. 6 seed, but enter with four losses in their last six games.

The Razorbacks likely need a strong showing at the SEC Tournament - if not a tournament championship to earn the league's automatic bid - to play in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas' NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit Saturday with a 77-69 loss at Texas A&M.