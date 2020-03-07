Arkansas junior day tidbits

Arkansas hosted about 30 prospects at its second junior day under Coach Sam Pittman.

The Razorbacks had approximately 40 prospects on campus on Feb. 1.

Highly recruited receiver Ketron Jackson has named Arkansas his No. 1 school after visiting the Razorbacks. The chance to play in offensive coordinator Kendal Briles' offense along with his relaltionship with receivers coach Justin Stepp are keys reasons that Arkansas is at the top of his list.

Jackson, 6-2, 185 pounds, 4.40 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Royse City, Texas, has accumulated 18 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, Ohio State and others. ESPN rates him the No. 38 receiver and the No. 187 overall prospect for the 2021 class.

He plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville in June.

Offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 285 of Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest, has Arkansas at the top of his list after today's visit. He's very impressed with Pittman and offensive line coach Brad Davis.

Defensive prospect Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-0, 203 pounds, of Kansas City Lincoln College Prep, has the Razorbacks No. 1 on his list. He can definitely see himself at Arkansas. He said the staff wants him to play safety.

Hamilton-Jordan also has scholarship offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Iowa State and Tulsa. He is drawing strong interest from Arizona State and Missouri, and he plans to make an official visit to Arkansas in June.

Linebacker DJ Arkansas said he plans to talk to his family on the way back home before saying where Arkansas is on his list after visiting the Hogs on Saturday.

Arkansas, 6-2, 200 pounds, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Denton (Texas) Ryan, has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Kansas, Boise State, Duke, Houston, Rice, Tulsa and others.

The Razorbacks fan base and the Jerry and Gene Jones academic center cafeteria highlighted his trip. He said he will definitely visit again.

ESPN 4-star cornerback Hunter Washington, 5-11, 180, of Katy, Texas, said the highlight of the trip was meeting the coaching staff and the academic people. He said he had a good talk with the head coach Sam Pittman.

He has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Ohio State and others.

ESPN also rates him the No. 15 cornerback and the No. 206 prospect in the nation. He said Arkansas is one of his top schools and he has plans to make an official visit in the fall.