AT THE POST

DAY 25 of 57

FRIDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,750

FRIDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,765,375

FRIDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $449,957

FRIDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,315,418

TODAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Gates open 11 a.m.)

ADMISSION General admission, free; reserved seats, 4:50

PARKING $2 until 4 p.m.

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Laurel Park, 11:25 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:30 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Derby Lane, 6:30 p.m.; Sam Houston, 6:45 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:15 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

Jockey Joseph Talamo and trainer Ron Moquett won two races, with both teaming up on the ninth race with Subiaco ($12.40, $5.60, $3.20), who covered 1 mile in 1:38.72.

Talamo also won the fourth race with Full of Grace ($3.80, $3.00, $2.40), who covered 6 furlongs in 1:10.59. On the season, Talamo has won 18 races in 108 starts.

Moquett won the eighth race with Georgia's Reward ($6.40, $3.00, $2.40), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.10. On the season, Moquett has won seven races in 45 starts.

AMOSS' HORSES COMING

Unbeaten No Parole and Grade I winner Serengeti Empress are scheduled to arrive Monday afternoon at Oaklawn for the the $1 million Rebel Stakes and the $350,000 Azeri Stakes, trainer Tom Amoss said Friday morning.

Both No Parole and Serengeti Empress are based at Fair Grounds and will have their final works this weekend before heading north. Amoss said Serengeti Empress will breeze Saturday in advance of the 1 1/16-mile Azeri, the final major local prep for the $1 million Apple Blossom Handicap for older fillies and mares April 18. No Parole will breeze Sunday, Amoss said, for the 1 1/16-mile Rebel, the last major steppingstone to the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 11.

Serengeti Empress was among the country's top 3-year-old fillies last year, a seven-race campaign highlighted by a victory in the $1.25 million Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs. Serengeti Empress finished second in her 2020 debut, the $300,000 Houston Ladies Classic on Jan. 26 at Sam Houston.

No Parole, a Louisiana-bred son of Grade I winner Violence, will make his first start outside Louisiana after winning his three races by a combined 34 lengths, including a 6 ½-length score in the $100,000 Premier Night Prince Stakes on Feb. 8 at Delta Downs in his last start. The 1-mile Premier Night Prince marked the two-turn debut for No Parole.

"As far as No Parole goes, it's one of those races that he's going from the minor leagues to the major leagues, and I recognize that," said Amoss, who was in Hot Springs to check on his Oaklawn stable. "Although he's been very dominant and his races have been good, this is a whole different ballgame."

Amoss said Talamo will have the mount on No Parole and Serengeti Empress. The Rebel and Azeri will share the March 14 card with the $350,000 Essex Handicap for older horses at 1 1/16 miles. The Essex is a major local prep for the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap on April 18.

EARNING MILLIONS

Six-time Oaklawn riding champion Ricardo Santana ($2,008,119) became the first rider to reach $2 million in purse earnings at the meet Thursday, the 24th day of the scheduled 57-day meeting. Santana broke his single-season record for purse earnings at last year's 57-day meet ($4,317,757).

Talamo ($1,017,383) became the third jockey to reach $1 million in purse earnings at the meet Thursday, following Santana and Martin Garcia ($1,010,595). Defending champion David Cohen ($982,057) is poised to reach seven figures entering today's card.

FINAL FURLONG

Two projected starters for the $350,000 Essex Handicap for older horses worked over a fast track Friday morning in advance of the 1 1/16-mile race March 14. Millionaire Bravazo went 5 furlongs in 1:00.60 before the first surface renovation break for trainer D. Wayne Lukas. Multiple stakes winner Pioneer Spirit breezed after the first break and went in 1:01.40 for trainer Robertino Diodoro. ... Amoss said Friday morning that millionaire Lone Sailor, a Jan. 31 allowance winner, will make his next start in the $400,000 New Orleans Classic for older horses March 21 at Fair Grounds. Amoss said Lone Sailor could return to Oaklawn for the $1 million Oaklawn Handicap on April 18. ... Cohen will begin serving a five-day suspension Thursday for a 2019 riding infraction, his agent, Bill Castle, said Thursday afternoon. Castle said Cohen also will miss March 13, March 15, March 19 and March 20. The jockey plans to ride March 14 (designated stakes).

Jockey Ricardo Santana Jr. smiles in this file photo. (The Sentinel-Record/Rebekah Hedges)

Sports on 03/07/2020