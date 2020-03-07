Bill signed: $8.3B to battle the virus

President Donald Trump signs the emergency coronavirus funding bill Friday at the White House as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stands by. Trump aide Catherine Bellah Keller helps with the documents. (AP/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency spending bill to confront the coronavirus outbreak Friday and later visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The legislation provides federal public-health agencies with money for vaccines, tests and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat. The rapid spread of the virus has rocked financial markets and interrupted travel and threatens to affect everyday life in the United States.

"Be calm. It will go away," Trump told reporters after signing the bill.

"We have very low numbers compared to major countries throughout the world. Our numbers are lower than just about anybody," Trump said about cases of the virus.

Trump had planned to sign the bill during a visit to the CDC. But he told reporters Friday that concerns were raised about "one person who was potentially infected" who worked at the CDC. Trump said the person has since tested negative for the virus, and the visit was returned to his schedule Friday.

Despite calling this week for bipartisanship during the crisis, Trump said he told Vice President Mike Pence not to be complimentary during his Thursday meeting with Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, where more than a dozen people have died, because "he is a snake."

"Let me just tell you we have a lot of problems with the governor, and that's where you have many of your problems, OK?" Trump said. "So Mike may be happy with him, but I'm not, OK?"

The CDC is at the center of a crisis as the number of coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 100,000 and has sparked enough fear that investors are dumping stocks, businesses and nonprofit organizations are canceling conventions, people are foregoing spring break vacations and schools are suspending study-abroad programs.

As of Friday, more than 200 people with the covid-19 illness from the virus have been treated in the United States, and at least 15 have died, including 12 in the Seattle area. The first cases near Washington, D.C., were reported in a Maryland suburb.

NOT ENOUGH TESTS

The CDC response has generated concern and criticism among many health experts, who have complained that the agency was slow to respond to the infection's spread and imposed overly restrictive guidelines early on about who could be tested.

While Pence said earlier in the week that "any American could be tested," he acknowledged Thursday that "we don't have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand going forward."

Pence said the CDC's test supplier would distribute kits across the country "in just a matter of a few days" that would enable 1.2 million Americans to be tested, and that by the end of next week an additional 4 million tests would be available.

"But it's still just a beginning," he said.

Pence said Thursday that the CDC is prioritizing tests for Washington state and California.

"While we're meeting the demand of cases we know about today, we still have a ways to go to ensure the tests are available for any future cases," Pence said in a news conference with Inslee.

Meanwhile, two of the president's top aides described the coronavirus outbreak as "contained" Friday.

"It is being contained," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters, challenging a questioner who suggested it isn't. "Are you a doctor aware of it not being contained?"

The Trump administration's coronavirus response coordinator, Deborah Birx, said Thursday: "We will see more positive tests."

While Birx didn't address whether the outbreak had been "contained," Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, echoed Conway. He said in a CNBC interview Friday that the outbreak "looks relatively contained," adding that "the vast majority of Americans are not at risk for this virus."

The number of cases of the virus in the U.S. has more than doubled since Monday, Johns Hopkins University reported Friday. There are hot spots in Santa Clara, Calif.; outside Seattle; and in Westchester County, N.Y.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that there are 33 cases in his state, an increase of 11 from Thursday.

Meanwhile, nearly half of the passengers initially tested aboard a cruise ship being held off San Francisco have been infected by the coronavirus, Pence said late Friday.

Tests for 21 of the 46 people tested Thursday came back positive, raising fears that the virus could be spreading widely among the more than 3,500 passengers and crew aboard the Grand Princess.

Pence said those infected include 19 crew members and two passengers.

The vice president said authorities plan to move the cruise ship to a "noncommercial port" over the weekend, where all passengers and crew will be tested and quarantined as necessary.

The situation on the ship mirrored a similar crisis last month, when 700 people aboard another Princess Cruises ship, the Diamond Princess, became infected with the coronavirus while the ship was quarantined for weeks off Yokohama harbor in Japan.

U.S. officials Friday made clear, however, that they have no intention of keeping the Grand Princess at sea and in limbo for nearly that long.

Passengers have remained confined to their rooms since Thursday and are aware of what happened to the Diamond Princess.

"There's nothing we can do about it now," Stuart Freedman, a retired high school math teacher who boarded the ship Feb. 21, said in a phone interview. Like other passengers, the 61-year-old from Elk Grove, Calif., has been confined to his room. "We just hope they don't do the Diamond Princess thing where they keep us in this petri dish for days and days."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday blamed China for not being more forthcoming about the outbreak early on.

"The information that we got at the front end of this thing wasn't perfect and has led us now to a place where much of the challenge we face today has put us behind the curve," he said on CNBC. "That's not the way infectious disease doctors tell me it should work. It's not the way America works with transparency and openness and the sharing of the information that needs to take place."

NEW TROUBLE SPOTS

Globally, confirmed cases of the coronavirus have now eclipsed 100,000, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The news wasn't all bad: more than half of those who contracted the virus have now recovered. It's retreating in China, where it first emerged, and in nearby South Korea.

China this morning reported just 99 new cases, the first time it has had only a double-digit increase since Jan. 20. It also reported another 28 deaths. Overall, China now counts 22,177 patients currently in treatment, while it has released 55,404.

The virus continued popping up in new places, however, with Peru, Colombia, Serbia, Slovakia, Cameroon and Togo among countries reporting their first confirmed cases.

Friday prayers were disrupted across the Middle East. Iran, site of the largest outbreak in the region, shuttered almost 60,000 mosques, as officials announced 1,234 new cases of the infection.

South Korea confirmed an additional 505 cases.

Lebanon's health minister said Friday that the country can no longer contain the spread after the government reported new cases of unknown origin and raised the number of infections to 22.

New cases also surfaced across Europe, a day after a top British medical official suggested that it is increasingly unlikely that the outbreak can be contained.

Serbia threatened to deploy the army to keep the virus at bay, and Hungary tightened its doors against migrants.

In Switzerland, officials reported 210 new virus cases Friday, up from 90 a day earlier, and the military was being readied to provide support services at hospitals.

The Netherlands reported its first virus death Friday. Even Vatican City was hit, with the tiny city-state confirming its first case Friday.

Germany reported more than 180 new cases. Russia announced it had detected six new cases in the past 24 hours, doubling its total since the outbreak started. France confirmed more than 150 new cases and two new deaths.

A waiter whiles away the time Friday outside an empty restaurant in Navona square in Rome as new coronavirus cases surfaced across Europe a day after a top British medical official suggested that it is increasingly unlikely that the outbreak can be contained. (AP/Andrew Medichini)

