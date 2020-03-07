Blue Devils burn Bears in overtime

RUSSELLVILLE -- It took an extra four minutes, but West Memphis overcame Sylvan Hills 66-57 in Friday's Class 5A boys state tournament at Cyclone Arena, allowing the Blue Devils to advance to today's semifinals.

Chris Moore led West Memphis with 30 points and 16 rebounds.

"He's a great, great athlete and a phenomenal kid," West Memphis Coach Marcus Brown said. "He's just a joy to coach. He's got a high motor. As he goes, we go.

"He's such a load down low," Sylvan Hills Coach Kevin Davis said. "He battled and made some tough shots.

West Memphis (25-4) will play Maumelle at 1:30 p.m. today with the winner moving on to the Class 5A state championship game at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

Sylvan Hills sophomore guard Nick Smith, who led the Bears with 27 points, hit a contested three-pointer in the left corner with 17 seconds remaining in regulation to tie the game at 55-55. Smith was guarded by two West Memphis defenders, but his shot banked off the glass and into the basket.

"That's who Nick is," said Davis, whose team finished 20-8. "That's why he has the green light like he does because that kid is absolutely phenomenal."

Said Brown: "I don't know if he were to shoot it 10 more times, it would go in two more times. But it went in."

West Memphis had an opportunity to win the game in regulation. However, Jordan Mitchell's three-point attempt did not fall.

In overtime, the Blue Devils jumped out to a 61-55 lead, with Mitchell scoring four of his team's six points during the surge. Sylvan Hills pulled within 62-57 on Smith's two free throws with 49.3 seconds left. But West Memphis finished the game by making four of six free throws.

Davis lamented his team's finish down the stretch.

"We needed the ball to bounce our way," Davis said. "At this time of the year, in these types of games, it happens that way."

Mitchell had 15 points and Kyalan Sykes added 11 points for the Blue Devils.

Sylvan Hills led 31-24 at halftime and 45-39 at the end of the third quarter.

West Memphis used a 12-1 run to take a 51-46 lead with 4:57 remaining in the fourth quarter as Sykes knocked down two three-pointers and Moore had six points during the sequence.

The Bears responded as Jayden Smith made a falling layup to tie the game at 52-52 with 2:30 left in regulation. Moore then hit a jumper and after a Bears' missed field goal attempt, hit one of two free throws to give the Blue Devils a 55-52 lead with 38.8 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter.

Deshaun Fowlkes chipped in with 11 points for the Bears.

JACKSONVILLE 82,

GREENE COUNTY TECH 69

University of Arkansas signee Davonte Davis finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to lead Jacksonville (19-5) past Greene County Tech (23-7).

Jacksonville will face Marion in today's 7:30 p.m. semifinals.

The Titans led 61-38 early in the fourth quarter. Greene County Tech pulled within 72-67 with 1:18 left to play. Jacksonville, however, scored 10 of the game's final 12, highlighted by a three-pointer by Christian Moore.

TJ Stewart scored 21 points for the Titans. Ryan Maxwell had 12 points, while Moore added 10 points.

Zane Butler scored a game-high 33 points for the Eagles. Brendan Chambers had 14 points and Cade Cancilla chipped in with 12 points.

MARION 69, HOT SPRINGS 65

Detrick Reeves Jr., scored 37 points and defending Class 5A state champion Marion (16-13) held off Hot Springs (26-6).

Makyi Boyce added 15 points for the Patriots.

Caleb Campbell finished with 21 points for Hot Springs, which saw its 23-game winning streak end Friday. Jabari West and Santiair Thomas each had 13 points.

Hot Springs led 62-60 with 2:14 remaining after Thomas' putback. But Reeves made two free throws to tie the game at 62-62 with 1:45 left to play. Marion took a 66-62 lead with 30.2 seconds remaining on Darrius Waterford's two free throws.

The Trojans pulled within 67-65 with 12.1 seconds left, but the Patriots closed the game out with Reeves' two free throws with 9.5 seconds left to play for a 69-65 advantage.

Sports on 03/07/2020