Boeing, FAA faulted in 2 crashes

Dozens of grounded Boeing 737 Max airplanes crowd a parking area adjacent to Boeing Field in Seattle last year. A House committee investigating Boeing’s development of the Max blasted the company and U.S. regulators for a series of design and safety blunders involving the plane. (AP/Elaine Thompson)

A "culture of concealment" at Boeing and "grossly insufficient" federal oversight of the 737 Max contributed to two of the jets crashing within months of each other, killing 346 people, according to a report released Friday by House Democrats.

The report sets forth half a dozen ways in which the leaders of the House Transportation Committee have concluded that Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration both failed the public.

The release marks the first time the House panel has summarized what it has found after almost a year of hearings, interviews of officials, and reviews of about 600,000 pages of documents.

Reps. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Rick Larsen, D-Wash., have said for months that the oversight system for airplane safety is badly broken.

The report concludes that the FAA's initial certification review of the plane was "grossly insufficient," and the agency "failed in its duty" to both uncover critical safety problems and make sure Boeing fixed them.

"The combination of these problems doomed the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines flights," the report found.

The FAA declined to address the findings, but said it is open to outside recommendations.

"Today's unprecedented U.S. safety record was built on the willingness of aviation professionals to embrace hard lessons and to seek continuous improvement," the agency said in a statement. "While the FAA's certification processes are well-established and have consistently produced safe aircraft designs, we are a learning agency and welcome the scrutiny."

Boeing said in a statement that the company's thoughts were with the crash victims' families in the lead-up to the anniversary and that it would review the report.

Tuesday will mark the anniversary of the second crash, which killed 157 people aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 when it plunged to the ground shortly after leaving Addis Ababa. That crash followed a similar one on Oct. 29, 2018, in Indonesia, which the report calls "extraordinary and unprecedented in modern times."

The report concluded that the FAA didn't do enough to sharpen its oversight after the first crash and it wasn't until after the second that agency officials joined international aviation regulators in grounding the Max.

The aircraft remains grounded, and the decision has rocked Boeing, leading to the ouster of its chief executive in December, and the halting of production of new Max jets earlier this year.

The report traces the origins of the crashes back years, to Boeing's desire to compete with a new plane being developed by European manufacturer Airbus. That led to efforts to cut costs, follow a strict schedule and maintain high production numbers, even after a factory manager warned of problems on the shop floor, according to the report.

"The desire to meet these goals and expectations jeopardized the safety of the flying public," the report concludes.

In an interview with The New York Times published this week, Boeing's new chief executive officer, David Calhoun, sought to push the responsibility onto his predecessor Dennis Muilenburg.

"We supported a CEO who was willing and whose history would suggest that he might be really good at taking a few more risks," said Calhoun.

The planes that were coming off the production line in Renton, Wash., contained hidden flaws in a new flight-control software system that was implicated in both crashes because of its power to drive the plane's nose down in ways pilots struggled to counteract. Boeing made poor assumptions about how the feature would work -- something company leaders now acknowledge -- that led to it receiving a less thorough safety review, according to the report.

In other instances, the report concludes, Boeing concealed "crucial information" from its customers, pilots and the FAA -- including not telling pilots about the existence of the flight-control system change.

The FAA, for its part, did too little to scrutinize Boeing's work and operated under a safety system that the report found set up "inherent conflicts of interest."

That system, known as organization designation authorization, gives Boeing the power to name engineers who conduct safety work on behalf of the FAA. And it is the focus of legislative efforts to prevent future crashes.

A trio of Democratic senators introduced legislation last week that would make changes to the system, giving the FAA's leaders new authority, but family members of the crash victims say they want it replaced altogether.

"[That] system killed my daughter," said Michael Stumo, whose daughter, Samya, was on the Ethiopian Airlines flight. "We're all unified that [it] has to go."

Republican leaders in Congress have shown less appetite for sweeping changes, and a report compiled for Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao explicitly warned against overhauling the safety-review system.

The Democrats' report points to recurring problems with FAA oversight that continued even after the Indonesia crash.

After the Lion Air crash on Oct. 29, 2018, the FAA missed the critical importance of information it was seeing about the Max and that Boeing was telling it privately, the report said.

The report also cites a briefing Boeing gave FAA officials in December 2018. The company acknowledged during that session that its simulator tests didn't evaluate what would happen if "a combination of failures" caused the flight-control system to engage, or how pilots would react in the cockpit when faced with several problems at once, the report said.

Information for this article was contributed by Alan Levin and Ryan Beene of Bloomberg News.

Business on 03/07/2020