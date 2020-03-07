Charleston survives CAC in split decision

CHARLESTON -- A knockout victory against Central Arkansas Christian wasn't going to happen Friday afternoon, so Charleston Coach Jason Rucker needed his girls to land enough punches to advance.

The host team survived to fight another day as the Lady Tigers escaped with a 55-54 victory over the Lady Mustangs to reach today's Class 3A girls state tournament semifinals.

"It was two good teams out there trading blows," Rucker said. "Both teams were answering each other's runs. I thought we could have iced the game at the free-throw line, and we just didn't make enough to do that. But give CAC credit because it never quit.

"Both teams played their hearts out. It's sad that one of them had to go home."

Charleston (29-3) hit its first nine free throws and enjoyed its biggest lead, 50-41, after Alexis Grandison hit a pair with 4:46 remaining. But the Lady Tigers hit only 5 of their next 16 free-throw attempts, which allowed CAC to stay in range.

The Lady Mustangs pulled within 50-47 on Hannah Claire Haughaboo's three-pointer with 1:42 left before Charleston strung together four free throws -- two by Payton Rucker -- for a 54-47 cushion. CAC then hit 5 of 6 free throws on a pair of three-shot fouls to pull within 55-52, but Charleston escaped after Bethany Dillard missed a game-tying three-pointer, and Katie Fox scored inside as the buzzer sounded.

"We're a really good shooting team," Rucker said. "So that's why it was frustrating because I know we can make free throws. I think the moment just got us.

"I was telling our girls to just breathe several times. We would get to the line, and we couldn't relax and get into our shooting rhythm."

CAC's only lead came when Dillard's three-pointer put the Lady Mustangs ahead 20-19 with 6:10 before halftime. Charleston answered with a 10-1 run and took a 29-21 lead on Rylee Ross' two free throws. The Lady Tigers never trailed again.

Payton Rucker had 18 points and Macie Oldridge added 11 for Charleston, which plays defending state champion Mountain View in a noon semifinal. Dillard led CAC with 24, while Ava Knoedl added 15.

Valley Springs 70, Lamar 56

Maura Moore had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Valley Springs used a strong second-half performance to pull away from Lamar.

There were 10 lead changes in the first half before the Lady Tigers put together a run to take a 39-35 lead. Valley Springs scored the last six points of the third quarter and extended its lead to 55-44, then took its biggest lead when Whitney Coffelt hit back-to-back buckets to make it a 68-50 game with 2:32 remaining.

Moore was one of four players in double figures for Valley Springs, followed by Coffelt with 17. Haylie Fry and Bethany Richardson added 10 apiece.

Lakyn Sanders had 30 points and was the only player in double figures for Lamar (30-4).

Mayflower 53, Rose Bud 46

Mayflower jumped ahead in the fourth quarter and didn't give the lead back in a quarterfinals matchup.

Kamiah Turner finished with a team-high 15 points for Mayflower (24-9). Jenna McMillen added 11 points, while Karley Brown chipped in 10 for the Lady Eagles.

Rose Bud was guided by the game-high 20 points from Hope Hartle.

Mayflower made it a 43-38 lead early in the fourth quarter, then pushed it out to 53-44 with just three seconds left in the game. Free throws late from Brown, McMillen and Bailey Francis helped ice the game for the Lady Eagles.

Mayflower outscored Rose Bud 15-8 in the final quarter. The game featured 14 lead changes and 10 ties.

