MASTERSON ONLINE: Commuting Miss Willie

Our governor did the right thing the other day by announcing his intention to immediately commute 72-year-old Willie Mae Harris, the black lady struck blind in prison while serving a life sentence for the murder of her husband.

Miss Willie, as she's affectionately known in and outside prison, had served 34 years and more than paid her debt for shooting her husband Clyde in their bed during an argument, a death she's always called a terrible accident that occurred in Lafayette County during 1985.

My congratulations to Asa Hutchinson for his empathy and intention to free this woman who has done so much for tutoring and literacy programs benefiting her fellow inmates during her challenging decades behind bars.

Also sincere kudos to her attorney of 11 years, Lee Eaton, friends Adele Richmond and Katherine Shoulders, as well as all Arkansans who wrote on Willie's behalf, and others for their steadfast dedication toward seeking Miss Willie's justifiable freedom.

Valued readers know I chose to repeatedly speak for Miss Willie in this space only because she deserved the commutation Governor Hutchinson has rightly bestowed after two of his predecessors inexplicably failed to demonstrate similar justifiable compassion and understanding in the facts of her case.

Previous parole boards recommended commuting Miss Willie's sentence on five occasions to no avail. You'd have to ask those former governors why they didn't follow that advice. Her commutation reportedly now awaits 30 days of public comment (I suspect there's already been a truckload of that) and confirmation by the current parole board, which oddly enough, failed to even grant Miss Willie a hearing last year.

After more than three decades away from her family, Miss Willie hopefully will be able live her remaining years with them nearby. Count me among those who hope those years are fulfilling, peaceful and filled with happiness.

Mayflower water woes

Think your monthly water bill is too high? Be thankful you aren't floating in the same boat as those from the River Plantation subdivision on the outskirts of Mayflower, a Central Arkansas town of some 2,400 souls.

Many residents of the neighborhood of 160 upscale brick homes along the Arkansas River and in the town itself have reached their boiling point with monthly water/sewer bills they contend run far beyond reasonable. And now the city may ask them to cough up even more.

These frustrated homeowners have long remained uncertain where to turn for relief or even a sympathetic ear outside local TV coverage and, well, perhaps this column.

About 100 concerned residents turned out the other night for a city meeting to discuss their bills. I'm told few, if any, left satisfied.

The controversial charges apparently are nothing new. River Plantation resident Boyd Ward, a spokesperson for many homeowners, contends Mayflower citizens "have gotten outrageously high rates for water for over 20 years. Now the mayor and council are considering a rate hike of 29 percent spread over six years, which will mean some will have to decide whether to pay their water bill or buy groceries.

"Many monthly bills already average far above $100 for water/wastewater charges, not including garbage pickup. I was charged an average of $134 each month in 2019 and $204 in 2018. My situation isn't isolated. Many neighbors have had very high bills. There have been five separate complaints made to the attorney general's office and many made to the water department, all to no avail. To compound this problem, the River Plantation subdivision is outside the city limits yet remains dependent on Mayflower's water."

As of my deadline, an apparent answer to these high charges appears to have floated to the surface (sorry). Ward said he discovered after a bit of digging that unpublicized base rates and fees have regularly been applied to both the water and sewer charges for the amount residents spend per each thousand gallons.

For instance, he provided one bill showing $24.11 in charges applied to his monthly water and sewer rates that appear to be tacked on even if no water is used for a month.

He said the fixed fee for sewer pump maintenance is attached to the bill along with a fuel surcharge and, all together, another $35.61 has been added each month without being itemized.

"When I began looking into the extremely high bills, I didn't realize they were routinely applying these additional base rates because they don't show up on our bills," he told me. "Without them, my bills would be around a more reasonable $50 a month."

Residents have continued to complain. Eric Pigg contends the city has overcharged customers for water and sewer for many years. "Mayflower pipes its water in from Heber Springs. The Mayflower water department says they pay $3.20 for 1,000 gallons. They, in turn charge their customers around $8.50 for the same amount.

"This is prior to sewer fees," said Pigg. "With sewer fees included, the rate jumps to $15.30 for 1.000 gallons used. My charge for sewer alone last month alone was $54, which, with water added, created a final bill of $142. That was lower than many neighbors. So after paying water and sanitation collection fees to a private company, our bill most months exceed $200."

Pigg went on to contend Mayflower Mayor Randy Holland "has dismissed our concerns by first stating his bill wasn't that high, then suggesting we must have leaks, or just use too much water."

"Several of us reached out to the state's attorney general. So far they have told us they can't do anything about rates charged by a municipality. Honestly it seems no one has control over it, and if they want to price-gouge you for a necessity of life, your options are to move, or grin and bear it.

"Attention from the state Legislature may be in order. There is no good reason for this small town to have water rates double, and approaching triple, those of surrounding cities. ... It feels criminal to me to charge the working poor and elderly on fixed incomes rates such as these. It's been this way for over two decades."

(Here in Harrison, population 13,000, our monthly bill for two people averaging just over 2,000 gallons usually runs $47 for water, sewer and trash collection combined.)

Resident Ron Haynie said his monthly bills have ranged from $80 to $100. "We've been told our bills are high due to the rates the North Pulaski water system is charging Mayflower."

Haynie is equally frustrated by what he sees as a lack of customer service. "We're mailed a bill and usually have 7 to 10 days to pay before being deemed late. After another 3 to 5 days, they shut the water off and are happy to charge you to reconnect.

"While traveling we missed our payment window. We had the water turned off even after they deposited our check. But they did refund the reconnect fee. When we asked why this happened, they say that (paraphrasing), 'we live in an area of rental houses and people tend to move out and leave the water department in debt.'

"There may be a few rentals in this area but not many, and we have been here for almost the entire existence of the neighborhood. Mayflower water offered to set up 'autopay' to avoid late fees. This worked about three months until we had a charge of $800 taken out, which they admitted was a mistake. It still took months to return the money to our account."

I asked three Mayflower officials for their reaction. The sole response came from Barbara Mathes, the mayor's chief of staff. "The water rates for those users in the River Plantation are the same as everyone's. Their sewer rates are a little higher, $1 on the minimum and 10 cents more per thousand, plus the $10 monthly pump maintenance fee," Mathes explained.

"The only explanation I can give, if their utility bill is high, is because of their consumption. Higher consumption could be because of the number of people in a household, they could have Jacuzzi tubs that are filled and emptied, pools filled, more people means more showers, laundry, possibly a leaking toilet, etc.

"There's no one answer that will fit all. Those people in the Plantation that use 4,000 gallons of household water will pay $11.40 more on their sewer monthly bill than those inside the city limits. If they have a question or believe there is a discrepancy in their bill, we have the capability to profile a meter. That profile will hour-by-hour show the amount of water used. This can be done for a several months."

Thanks to Ward's keen eye, it seems obvious there may indeed be a one-size-fits-all answer to the bloated monthly bills: those add-on fees for water, sewer, pump maintenance and fuel that he says don't appear on regular bills, capped off, of course, with taxes.

Now go out into the world and treat everyone you meet exactly like you want them to treat you.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.

Web only on 03/07/2020